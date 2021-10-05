Mayim Bialik’s First Week as Temp ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Rises 6% in Ratings From Mike Richards’ Turn

Temporary “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik was welcomed by viewers with open arms.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum’s debut as temp host of the syndicated version of the Sony quiz show rose 6% in ratings from the previous week, when Mike Richards was the very short-lived full-time host. Bialik’s week also rose 6% from the comparable week last year.

With a 5.4 rating, “Jeopardy!” tied “Family Feud” atop all of syndication the week ending Sept. 26, 2021. “Jeopardy!” averaged 8.9 million total viewers, “Family Feud” had 8.6 million.

“Wheel of Fortune” finished third with a 5.0 rating and 8.3 million total viewers.

Mayim Bialik will be the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” specials and spinoffs, though Richards was supposed to be the daily program’s regular host.

