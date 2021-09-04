Mayim Bialik Fans Couldn't Recognize Her After Shocking Face TikTok Transformation

Photo credit: FOX - Getty Images



“Hearst Magazines and Verizon Media may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

Best known from her days on The Big Bang Theory, actress Mayim Bialik kept folks laughing for a decade as Amy Farrah Fowler on the beloved CBS sitcom.

In a recent TikTok, Mayim tried out one of the app’s filters that makes users age before their very eyes.

After seeing her face with the filter on, it becomes clear that the Call Me Kat star and Jeopardy! guest host instantly regretted her decision to experiment with the quirky feature.

Best known from her days on The Big Bang Theory, actress Mayim Bialik kept folks laughing for a decade as Amy Farrah Fowler on the beloved CBS sitcom. Now, she’s on to other exciting projects, but her sense of humor is still making her followers chuckle.

In a recent TikTok, Mayim tried out one of the app’s filters that makes users age before their very eyes. After seeing her face with the filter on, it becomes clear that the Call Me Kat star and Jeopardy! guest host instantly regretted her decision to experiment with the quirky feature.

“Worst trend to try ever. Ever ever. Ever. 😫🤣 #oldfacefilter,” she captioned the TikTok.

Upon seeing Mayim seemingly jump ahead a few years, fans couldn’t help but laugh along with the 45-year-old neuroscientist.

“I’m sorry, I was like… who is this sad disappointed lady and what filter let her down? then…I [saw] the name. Not you boo… those lines lie! 😂,” one person wrote. “Omg you crack me up with this 😂😂😂,” another added. “I like how you’re trying to hold it in 😆 I lol’d for you 🤣🤣🤣,” a different fan said. “You are going to make such a sweet meemaw. Lol,” a follower commented.

Inspired by Mayim's use of the filter, some also tried it out for themselves. In the end, most wholeheartedly agreed with the actress that the #oldfacefilter isn't one you'd want to use regularly.

“I had the same reaction when I tried this on myself. Different is – I wasn’t brave enough to post it. 😅,” a viewer wrote. “At least you look changed… I didn’t look much different 😂,” another said. “I refuse to use it 😂,” someone else added.

Story continues

On TV or not, we can always count on Mayim for a good, hearty laugh!

You Might Also Like