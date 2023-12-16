Mayim Bialik Announces She's Done Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik will no longer host “Jeopardy!”

The actor and quiz show host announced her departure on Friday in an Instagram post that was designed to look like one of the show’s iconic game board screens.

In her statement, Bialik seemed to suggest that her exit came as a surprise.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she shared. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family,” her statement said.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show,

thank you.”

Bialik began hosting “Jeopardy!” in August 2021 after longtime host Alex Trebek’s 37-year reign as the quiz show king. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.

The “Blossom” alum had been splitting the duties with former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings, who has been hosting “Jeopardy!” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!” since 2021.

Finding a replacement for Trebek required a bit of trial and error.

Initially, longtime “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards took on the gig with Bialik.

He was ousted after The Ringer caught wind of a 2013 podcast in which he made sexist comments about his co-host on “The Price Is Right.” Old lawsuits accusing Richards of sexist behavior on the set of “Price” also resurfaced.

Related...