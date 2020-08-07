Mayflower II, Space Camp saved, Oglala Sioux Tribe: News from around our 50 states

Huntsville: A fundraising drive has reached its goal of bringing in $1.5 million to save Space Camp from closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said. A corporate donation of $250,000 by the technology company SAIC Inc. pushed the effort over the top, officials said in a statement Tuesday. Nearly 8,000 people and companies from three dozen countries contributed to the “Save Space Camp” drive in the week it took to reach the goal, and donations will continue to be accepted. Located in Huntsville, Space Camp is an internationally known educational program run by the state-owned U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Leaders said the pandemic has hurt revenue so badly that donations were needed to continue operating the museum and to reopen Space Camp in the spring. Nearly 1 million youths and adults have attended Space Camp since it opened in 1982, and a dozen people who went on to become astronauts or cosmonauts participated. The Space and Rocket Center was closed from mid-March through late May because of the shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, and Space Camp, which features students working in groups on simulated space missions, did not reopen until late June with a limited capacity.

Anchorage: The first cruise in an already decimated southeast Alaska cruise season came to a devastating end Wednesday when a small ship carrying 36 passengers returned to Juneau because one of the guests tested positive for COVID-19. All 36 guests on the Wilderness Adventurer will quarantine at a hotel and the 30 crew members will quarantine on the ship in Gastineau Channel, just off Juneau’s downtown. The loss of cruise ships capable of carrying thousands of people has been devastating to Alaska’s tourism economy this summer, particularly for communities in southeast Alaska that would have seen their populations swell with the influx of tourists. The state tourism industry had anticipated 2.2 million visitors, many of them on cruises. Larger cruise ships – those carrying more than 250 passengers and crew members – have been under no-sail orders, but smaller companies were allowed to continue operating. The canceled trip by UnCruise Adventures was the first of the season. The company had four additional cruises planned but opted to cancel the entire Alaska season after the positive test, spokeswoman Liz Galloway said.

Phoenix: The number of known coronavirus-related deaths in Arizona has now surpassed 4,000, health officials said Thursday. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported another 1,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 70 more deaths. This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 183,647 and the death toll to 4,002. Some of the fatalities were likely counted after health officials reviewed death certificates going back weeks. Still, the news comes a day after Maricopa County public health officials confirmed 22 bodies were moved to portable storage coolers. The action was taken after the medical examiner’s office in metro Phoenix became 86% full, according to Robert Rowley, director of the county’s emergency management department. It’s a significant increase compared with the same time a year ago, he said. Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director of disease control for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said the county has seen more deaths than usual since January. Those are likely to include people who were hesitant to seek care for other conditions. The upward trend in deaths will likely “sustain itself for at least the coming weeks,” Sunenshine said. Overall, more than half of the COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in the state’s most populous county.

Little Rock: The state is requiring schools to stay open five days a week when classes resume this month, state education officials said Wednesday, complicating efforts by some districts to limit on-site instruction because of the coronavirus pandemic. Education Secretary Johnny Key issued the guidance to districts as the state reported 912 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus. The Education Department told districts they must stay open to students and offer “relevant and engaging onsite learning opportunities” all week in order to comply with the state Constitution. Arkansas’ public schools are set to reopen the week of Aug. 24. Some districts could only keep their facilities open four days a week if approved by the state Board of Education, the guidance said. The directions come as some districts have been planning to limit the number of on-site classes and using remote learning during part of the week to reduce the risk of the virus’ spread. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has stood by plans to resume classes this month, despite objections from pediatricians and teachers’ groups.

California

Sacramento: State prison officials said as many as 17,600 California inmates might be released early because of the coronavirus, 70% more than previously estimated and a total that victims and police said includes dangerous criminals who should stay locked up. The releases also are causing consternation as probation officers and community organizations scramble to provide housing, transportation and other services for inmates who might pose a public health risk because several hundred have been paroled while still contagious. “It has just been a total madhouse, quite frankly, and we’re doing this in the midst of a pandemic,” said Karen McDaniel, the statewide transportation and services liaison between community groups and corrections officials. Among those released was Terebea Williams, 44, who served 19 years of an 84 years-to-life sentence for first-degree murder, carjacking and kidnapping. She was freed last week after being deemed at high medical risk for the virus. Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig, whose office prosecuted Williams, and the advocacy group Crime Victims Alliance complained that victims and prosecutors are given little notice and no opportunity to object to the releases. Officials have been under intense pressure from advocates, some state lawmakers and two federal judges to release more inmates, particularly after a botched transfer of infected inmates into San Quentin State Prison led to the state’s worst prison outbreak. Nearly 170 inmates still are infected there and 23 died, including 11 on death row. More than 2,000 have either recovered or were released while infected.

Colorado

Fort Collins: As Colorado State University prepares to welcome students back to campus for the first time in nearly six months, it is dealing with an increase in students and staff with COVID-19 and bracing for more. Thus far, CSU said it was aware of 38 students and 21 employees who have tested positive since March 16, when the pandemic hit Colorado. Some of those cases have been among students who tested positive after they left campus and staff who were already working remotely and have not been at the university since mid-March, said CSU spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola. But as of Aug. 2, 16 student athletes who have been practicing and preparing for fall sports and seven members of Sigma Kappa, an off-campus fraternity, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported last week. Three athletes who tested positive and another who is in quarantine for potential exposure live in Parmalee Hall. Two others live in Aggie Village, Ciaravola said in an email. A section of Parmalee Hall has been set aside for students who are in quarantine and self-isolation or who test positive the rest of the summer. The only COVID positive students living at Parmalee are student athletes, she said.

Connecticut

Hartford: For the second day in a row, there have been no new COVID-19-associated deaths in Connecticut, according to new data released Wednesday. It also marked the sixth day in the past month that no new deaths were reported. As of Wednesday, a total of 4,437 people have died. Meanwhile, the state’s infection rate continues to hover just below 1%. Of the 11,839 tests conducted since Tuesday, 115 were positive. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday that Connecticut is currently “in a good place” because the state’s baseline rate of COVID-19 infections continues to remain very low,. He predicted the state will have an upper hand with containing, rather than just mitigating, any flare-ups that might develop this fall. Also Wednesday, there were 59 hospitalizations, one fewer patient than on Tuesday.

Delaware

Dover: A convicted killer serving two life sentences for a 1982 double murder has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Delaware prison officials said Wednesday. Authorities said Jackie R. Lovett, 71, died Wednesday at a Dover hospital of complications from hypothyroidism and COVID. Lovett was tested for COVID-19 on July 5 as part of the Department of Correction’s testing of all inmates. After his test result came back positive, Lovett was transferred from Sussex Correctional Institution and treated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center’s COVID-19 treatment facility. He was admitted to Bayhealth Hospital on July 14. Lovett was from Salisbury, Maryland. He was sentenced to life in prison without probation or parole for the drug-related killings of Lori Todd and Richard Bull. The victims’ bodies were found in a tributary of the Pocomoke River in Maryland. Both had been shot in the head. A codefendant told police that he was in a farmhouse near Delmar, Delaware, when Lovett took Todd and Bull in back of the farmhouse and murdered them. A police officer testified that Lovett admitted that he shot Bull but said co-defendant Charles Bower later killed Todd.

District of Columbia

Washington: Effective immediately, all public pools in the District must remain closed for the summer as the region continues to take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. “We understand residents look forward to escaping the summer heat at our pools. Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with the District’s public health experts, we have decided to prioritize the health and safety of residents,” Delano Hunte, the DC Department of Parks and Recreation director, said. The department operates 21 outdoor public pools in the District, all of which have been closed since March 16. According to Mayor Muriel Bowser, the pools will undergo mandatory winterization processes like draining and covering. Indoor aquatic centers and spray parks owned by the parks and recreation department will remain closed for the rest of the summer, as well. Although the District continues to monitor for the latest reopening plans, other park facilities and programs have opened with social distancing guidelines in place. Parks and playgrounds are open to the public, and the department is still taking permit applications to accommodate outdoor groups of no more than 50. Community pools can start to reopen under a limited capacity in the third phase of ReOpening DC guidelines laid out by Bowser, which the District is still waiting to transition into.

Florida

West Palm Beach: Nurses at St. Mary’s Medical Center have complained they have been forced to wear masks that are not hospital-grade and snap off while they tend to the needs of patients with COVID-19. “They are the masks that can be found at Home Depot or Lowe’s,” said one nurse. Some said they have purchased their own personal protective equipment but the owner of St. Mary’s – Tenet Hospitals – prohibits the use of masks purchased on the open market. “They are now giving us these white N-95s that are cheaply made and snapping off when the nurses are on the COVID-19 units, therefore exposing them,” one nurse said. Another nurse said: “I’m afraid to bring this back home to my family. We are risking our lives every day.” A few weeks ago, the hospital provided nurses with Chinese-made masks that were ill-fitting and also broke easily, they say. Those have been replaced by 3M masks that are not N-95 hospital-grade and snap off if the nurse dares to adjust her face shield, they said. Several nurses at St. Mary’s reached out to The Palm Beach Post over the weekend, saying Tenet Hospitals won’t listen to their concerns and offer only platitudes. The nurses spoke on condition their names not be published out of fear of retaliation. They reiterated concerns Tenet nurses expressed about PPE in a Post news story in April, showing the situation has not gotten any better as coronavirus cases increased in recent months. Tenet Hospitals would not address the mask issue but said it follows guidelines set by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the use and conservation of PPE.

Georgia

Winder: More than 90 staff members in a Georgia school district have been quarantined because of coronavirus exposure or infection, prompting the district to plan to begin the year entirely online. State officials on Thursday, meanwhile, reported that Georgia had passed 4,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Barrow County Schools officials announced Wednesday that the district about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta would abandon plans to have in-person classes and distance learning when the school year begins Aug. 17, and instead have all students attend classes virtually. “We made a very difficult decision based on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our county, as well as the concerns over being able to appropriately staff our schools.” Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night. “If today was the first day of school, we would have been hard-pressed to have sufficient staff available to open our schools.” The district had 1,800 full- and part-time employees and 14,400 students during the 2019-2020 school year, according to its records. McMichael said the district took “every precaution” and staff members were required to wear masks during preplanning before students returned to buildings. But dozens of employees were still infected or in quarantine due to a suspected case or direct contact with a confirmed case. Officials said they were working to return students to classrooms “as quickly as possible” under a phased approach. The district is the latest in Georgia to face complications as the new academic year begins. About 260 employees for Gwinnett County Public Schools, the state’s largest public school district, reported testing positive for the coronavirus or possibly being exposed to it ahead of the year’s start on Aug. 12, officials confirmed to news outlets this week. In Cherokee and Paulding counties, where districts began in-person classes Monday with mask-optional policies, some questioned safety protocols after on-campus pictures showed students packed shoulder-to-shoulder, with few wearing masks.

Hawaii

Honolulu: The head of a hospital group warned the growing number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii is on track to outstrip the state’s capacity to provide medical services to fight the illness. Hawaii Pacific Health CEO Ray Vara made the assessment following a meeting Monday of the state House of Representatives Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness, Hawaii Public Radio reported Tuesday. “If we continue on these current trends of triple-digit numbers for another seven to 10 days, we’re going to begin stressing those capacities pretty quickly,” Vara said. Hawaii Pacific Health operates four hospitals on Oahu and Kauai, including Kapiolani Medical Center, Straub Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, and Wilcox Medical Center. The group has built analytical models of the virus spread for months with the goal of preventing the illness from overwhelming the state’s health care system. The growth in new cases was predicted by the hospital group’s models until recently. But the state no longer appears to be maintaining an effective testing and contact tracing program, while members of the public are not adhering to face mask and social distancing guidelines, Vara said. Large public gatherings at beaches and parks have taken place in recent weeks, including one on Oahu’s North Shore over the weekend that was cited by the state Emergency Management Agency.

Idaho

Moscow: The director of a soccer tournament in Moscow has apologized to city officials and residents after the event was shut down earlier this week over health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I had every intention of providing a safe and fun environment for a weekend of soccer,” said Brandon Schreiner, director of the Harvest Cup soccer tournament. “I failed to properly deliver on one of those and for that I apologize.” Schreiner apologized at a Moscow City Council meeting Monday during the public comment and mayor’s response period, saying he respected and understood the decision to shut the tournaments down. Mayor Bill Lambert made the decision Sunday after two tournaments brought together more than 100 baseball and soccer team coaches and parents. He told the Daily News that there were too many people attending the events and not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Schreiner said the tournament Saturday failed at enforcing social distancing measures. “We had full compliance from our coaches and players on (the) team bench side. Unfortunately, we didn’t do quite as good a job on the spectator side of the field.” He and tournament staff used safety precautions and cleaning protocols, he said, including enforcing teams to wear masks and displaying the coronavirus-related rules on signs at all the fields. Lambert told Schreiner he appreciated his remarks.

Illinois

Taylorville: U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Davis said he has taken his temperature twice daily since the start of the pandemic. He said his temperature was slightly elevated Wednesday and he and his wife tested for the virus, with his coming back positive. “My staff, who I’ve worked with in-person this week, have received negative tests as well,” Davis said in the statement. “Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.” Davis said he is postponing planned public events and will quarantine himself until he tests negative, adding protecting the public health is his highest priority. “If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask,” he said. “All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.” Davis, 50, represents the 13th Congressional District in central and southwestern Illinois. He defeated Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield by a narrow margin in 2018. Davis and Londrigan will face-off again in November.

Indiana

Avon: An Avon High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said. Avon Community Schools officials said they learned of the positive test Wednesday. Parents were notified in an email that night. “Our School Corporation follows the guidance from the Hendricks County Health Department,” spokesperson Stacey Moore said. “As a result of our preparations, we were able to quickly contact trace, so if anyone was deemed a close contact, they have been notified about the next steps.” Moore declined to say when the student last attended classes or how many people were considered close contacts, citing privacy concerns. Kandi Jamison, public health nursing director for the Hendricks County Health Department, declined to comment on the Avon High School case. Generally, Jamison said, health department and school officials work together to identify anyone who might have been in close contact with an individual who tests positive for the virus. She said anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer would be notified and instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Iowa

Iowa City: The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a face-covering regulation Thursday morning. The board unanimously approved the ordinance, which had originated with the county’s Board of Health. Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness said that, by originating with a county board of health, the regulation will be enforceable, despite arguments from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller that local officials lack the authority to enforce such measures. Johnson County Supervisor Royeann Porter said the regulation is not aimed being punitive but at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Supervisor Janelle Rettig said she had been contacted by a pastor who asked for a religious freedom exemption from the mandate. Rettig pointed to a recent outbreak at an Ohio church that originated from one congregant. The Plain Dealer of Cleveland reported Tuesday that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a man with COVID-19 went to church in mid-June and the virus spread “like wildfire.” “I get that people feel they have freedoms,” Rettig said Thursday, “but that also means you feel like you have the freedom to drive drunk or to drive a bus on drugs. I mean, sometimes your freedom ends when you can kill other people, and this is that case.” The Board of Supervisors’ regulation will go into effect Monday, after being posted in a paper of record like the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a requirement of Iowa Code. Once in effect, the ordinance will require people in unincorporated portions of Johnson County to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in public spaces, including grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retail stores and schools; when using public transportation or taxi services; or when they’re outside and unable to maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other people. The ordinance mirrors the penalty for disobeying Iowa City’s order, making a first offense a simple misdemeanor with a fine that could range from $105 to $885, to be determined by a judge.

Kansas

Belle Plaine: Kansas counties that have mask mandates have seen a rapid drop in coronavirus cases, and counties that only recommend their use have seen no decrease in cases, the state’s top health official said. Dr. Lee Norman, the state health department’s top administrator, said statewide the numbers of new cases is favorable, but that the reduction of new cases is entirely in the counties that require masks be worn in public spaces. After Gov. Laura Kelly put a mask mandate in place last month, 15 counties stayed with the mandate and 90 abandoned it, Norman said. Norman pointed a graph showing the seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 people comparing counties with the mask mandates with those counties that abandoned it. The favorable trend line down was entirely in the counties that required the use of masks, and the trend line for those without one was flat, he said. “Do masks work? Here in this natural experiment called Kansas where we have essentially – not due to any great design, but it has worked out that way – some counties have been the control group with a no mask mandate and some have been the experimental group with masks,” Norman said. “The experimental group is winning the battle. All improvements in case development comes from those counties wearing masks.” It is important to understand, he noted, that the 15 counties with mask mandates represent two-thirds of the state’s population and include the more urban cities with greater population densities. People in those counties rely more on mass transit there and tend to have more racial and ethnic minority populations that are more likely to be infected by COVID-19.

Kentucky

Bartender Patrick McKinney chats with Tom Duncan and Amy Curry as they experience outdoor dining at the Monnik Beer Co. in Louisville, Ky. Restaurants in Louisville will be allowed to expand outdoor dining into parking areas under a new Metro Government ordinance.

Louisville: Restaurants in Louisville will be allowed to expand outdoor dining into parking areas under a new Metro Government ordinance. City officials said the ordinance will ease strain on restaurants that have limited indoor seating during the pandemic. “The new on-street dining option will give restaurants the chance to serve more customers in a safe manner, while complying with the state restrictions that are necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. Restaurants will submit plans to the city for approval. The dining areas must be adjacent to the sidewalk and on streets that have a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Restaurants will be responsible for providing their own furniture as well as required barriers for public safety. The release from the mayor’s office said Louisville Forward, the city’s economic development group, worked with Louisville Metro Council to pass an emergency ordinance.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration argued Wednesday that Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions have helped to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, hoping to persuade a state district judge to uphold the regulations in a lawsuit challenging them as unconstitutional. After a daylong hearing from witnesses on both sides of the litigation, testimony in the case was scheduled to continue Thursday. Four Jefferson Parish residents, including a musician, a catering business owner and two bar owners, are asking Judge Janice Clark to declare the rules null and void and prohibit the Democratic governor from enforcing them. The lawsuit argues Edwards’ original order requiring the masks, banning indoor gatherings above 50 people and limiting bars to takeout and delivery “is unconstitutionally vague, riddled with many exceptions” and shouldn’t be allowed to stand. Ronald Dalleo, owner of Cleary Tavern, said his bar serves food and has a similar number of tables and similar layout to a neighboring restaurant that is allowed to remain open to onsite service with alcoholic drinks. He said his business shouldn’t be treated differently because it has a different permit and he sells a few hamburgers less than that restaurant. “What I’m asking for is to be treated fairly,” Dalleo said during his testimony. “I definitely feel like I’m being discriminated against.”

Maine

Northern shrimp lie in a pile aboard a trawler in the Gulf of Maine. The federal government is canceling a research survey about New England's imperiled shrimp fishery because of challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Portland: The federal government is canceling a research survey about New England’s imperiled shrimp fishery because of challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Maine shrimp fishery has been shut down for several years because of concerns such as poor survival of young shrimp. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the Gulf of Maine have put the future of the fishery at risk. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was scheduled to perform a research survey about the fishery this year, but announced its cancellation this week. The agency said it’s also canceling a handful of other research surveys off the East Coast and Gulf Coast because of “uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique challenges those are creating for NOAA Fisheries.” The shrimp were once a popular winter seafood item. Fishermen also harvested them in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The pandemic has caused numerous difficulties for fishermen and the seafood industry in New England. Some relate to the disruption of the international seafood supply chain.

Maryland

Silver Springs: The state election board is weighing late changes in the state’s plan for the November election, aiming to protect voters and volunteer workers from crowded and understaffed polling stations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Board vice chairman Patrick Hogan made a last-ditch appeal Wednesday for the board to recommend mailing ballots to every registered voter. The board has been divided on that option, and Gov. Larry Hogan issued a directive to hold a traditional in-person election on Nov. 3. “I think we’re at the point of no return after today,” said Patrick Hogan, a Democrat who is not related to the governor. Larry Hogan, a Republican, on Monday demanded an update from the board on its plans for mail-in voting and polling places. He said the board appears to be on a path to repeating the “massive failures” of the June 2 primary election, which was hampered by problems with mail-in ballots and long lines at polling stations. The board didn’t act on Patrick Hogan’s plea Wednesday for mailing ballots directly to voters. It is forging ahead with plans to mail applications for a mail-in ballot to more than 4 million voters. The board is scheduled to meet again on Friday to discuss and vote on whether to adopt changes suggested by local election officials, including expanding the number of early-voting centers. The state is authorized to have approximately 80 early voting sites.

Massachusetts

Boston: The Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the New World 400 years ago, has canceled a scheduled stop in Rhode Island because of new travel restrictions required of people who visit the state. The 64-year-old reproduction is sailing from Mystic, Connecticut, to Plymouth, Massachusetts, after an $11 million renovation project. The Mayflower II made an unscheduled stop in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this week to shelter during Tropical Storm Isaias. It was scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island, on Thursday. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week required people from Rhode Island or those who have visited the state to quarantine for two weeks because of a rising number of coronavirus cases there. “Due to Governor Baker’s recent change to the restrictions on travel to states including Rhode Island, Plimoth Plantation has decided out of an abundance of caution to keep Mayflower in New Bedford … until Saturday, August 8, when the ship will make its way to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy,” a press release said. The ship is scheduled to arrive in Plymouth on Monday.

Michigan

Lansing: The Michigan Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, said its board held an emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss the reopening of schools. It adopted a motion saying local units should, “if needed,” demand to collectively bargain with K-12 districts over their COVID-19 preparedness and response plans before classes begin this month or next month. “MEA supports any local associations who choose to take collective action in order to protect the health and safety of their students and staff,” the motion stated. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said more than a month ago that she was optimistic about returning to in-person instruction during the upcoming academic year after it ended in March. The seven-day statewide case average has risen since then, from to 745 from 361, however. Under her plan, in-person classes are allowed but not required in both phases four – which covers most of the state – and five, which includes northern Michigan. Schools must follow safety protocols. Several districts, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and many in and around Lansing, have announced plans to start with just online learning. Teachers plan to rally Thursday at the Capitol to protest physically reopening schools and to demand funding. Traditional districts and charter schools do not yet know their state aid for the coming academic year.

Minnesota

Duluth: St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota this week has added new coronavirus cases faster than any other county in the state, according to health officials. Of the 475 cases in St. Louis County as of Wednesday, more than half were confirmed in July. The virus has been detected throughout the state’s geographically largest county, but about three-fourths of the cases came from Duluth, statistics showed. Although nursing homes were hit hard by COVID-19 in the spring and early summer, now nearly one-third of those infected in the county are in their 20s. About 40% of those testing positive said they have attended restaurants or bars during the period they were likely exposed to the virus, the county’s public health director Amy Westbrook said. “There’s a lot of things to really be concerned about,” said Westbrook, notably the proliferation of community transmission. Westbrook said the next few weeks will be crucial as the county watches to see whether the number of daily new cases, recently hovering close to 20, drops. On Wednesday the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reported its first two confirmed cases on the reservation, part of which is in St. Louis County, and a third case involving a band member tested in Duluth, the Star Tribune reported.

Mississippi

Jackson: The Corinth School District, which has seen a handful of coronavirus cases among students since reopening for in-person classes last week, is doing a good job of being transparent with the public, the governor and the state’s top health official said. The school district has reported six cases since July 27. More than 100 students are quarantined, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. He described the district as a “model” of how school districts should respond to the pandemic. The district has been posting daily updates on its Facebook page after receiving positive test results. However, Dobbs and Gov. Tate Reeves said during a news conference that the state has no requirement for districts to release information to the public when schools have outbreaks. “I commend Corinth and their leadership for doing that. They aren’t trying to hide anything. They’re being very transparent,” Reeves said. He said there’s no “specific guideline” for how schools should report coronavirus outbreaks. All school districts should make positive test results public, but it’s up to them to do so, Reeves said. The state Department of Health is working on releasing data of outbreaks in schools by county, which would appear on its website with other daily coronavirus information, Dobbs said. However, he did not say whether that data would be organized district by district.

Missouri

Columbia: Four people tested positive for the coronavirus following open testing at the Capitol in advance of lawmakers returning to work, the state health department said. The agency offered free testing to lawmakers, staffers and others who work at the Capitol at the request of Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo. A health department spokeswoman said 228 people were tested. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work this summer to pass legislation aimed at addressing a surge in violent crime in the state’s biggest cities. Rizzo had asked for coronavirus testing to reduce the spread among lawmakers who travel to Jefferson City from across the state.

Montana

Helena: Montana is spending $530,000 in coronavirus relief money to boost Census outreach efforts with two months left in the once-a-decade population count. The U.S. Census Bureau is ending its counting efforts on Sept. 30, a month earlier than the extension that was announced this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau said Tuesday. The state is partnering with the Montana Nonprofit Association, Western Native Voice and Forward Montana to help contact people who have not responded to the census, officials said. The state’s 56% self-response rate is behind the national average. An accurate count could help Montana gain a second U.S. House seat and affects the amount of federal funding the state receives.

Nebraska

Omaha: One-third of the staff of the Douglas County Engineer’s office is at home on quarantine after four people who work there tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said 23 of the 70 people in the office are isolating themselves at home because they had contact with one of the four ill employees. “This is an unfortunate situation, but we are doing everything we feel is prudent,” said Dan Kutilek, engineering manager for Douglas County Engineer. “We are following all health guidelines and the advice of our human resources department.”

Nevada

Las Vegas: Children ages 5 to 12 in Clark County will be able to supplement their online studies at 13 facilities. The facilities will house day camp activities, such as educational time, games, arts and crafts and sports, KVVU-TV reported. County officials voted unanimously in July to implement an exclusively online system for schools for the start of the school year. The day camps will serve as an optional extension of students’ online studies. The facilities will open on the first day of school, Aug. 24, and run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Space in the program is first-come, first-serve. The program will close once children can return to school in-person. All activities will be socially distanced and all staff members are required to wear masks. Parents are asked to provide a reusable mask for their child. Parents and students will be required to have their temperature checked and complete a daily Wellness Acknowledgement Form. Students will be required to bring their own lunch or a snack that does not require heating or cooling.

New Hampshire

Concord: The state’s Congressional delegation expressed disappointment the Trump administration has reduced support for National Guard members who are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic delegation had asked the administration to extend the New Hampshire National Guard’s activation through Dec. 31. According to the delegation, the request has been granted, but starting Aug. 21, the state will be reimbursed at only 75% instead of 100%. Only Texas and Florida will be fully supported, they said. “Considering the enormous financial strain that the state is under as a result of COVID-19, full federal support for the Guard’s deployment remains vital,” the delegation said in a joint statement. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had asked that the activation be extended through September.

New Jersey

Trenton: The state Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled with whether a new state law letting the governor borrow nearly $10 billion to close budget gaps brought on by the coronavirus pandemic passes constitutional muster. The seven-justice court heard oral arguments over more than two hours via video conference, with the jurists peppering the Republican plaintiffs and the state government respondents with skeptical-sounding questions. The case hinged on questions raised by the state Republican Party, which brought the lawsuit, arguing that the state constitution doesn’t sanction the kind of borrowing the new law authorizes to meet general operations expenses in the state budget. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration defended the law and grounded its case in part of the constitution that carves out exceptions for bonding in emergency cases. GOP state Sen. Michael Testa, an attorney, argued for the Republicans. No ruling was issued Wednesday by the court.

New Mexico

Roswell: A state agency has reported 21 employees at a meatpacking plant in Roswell tested positive for COVID-19, the most cases reported to the state by any job location in the area. The New Mexico Environment Department has advised USA Beef Packing LLC owner Jose Madrid on how to handle the influx in cases, the Roswell Daily Record reported. Madrid said he is cooperating with the state as it investigates what has caused that number of cases, and has decreased operations to about 10%. Agency reports showed the company reported its first positive test on July 28, and had two by July 31. The number of cases jumped to 21 by Wednesday. The company closed following the first confirmed case and all employees were to be tested, department spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said. A quality control officer for the company previously told the Daily Record that the plant follows all federal and state guidelines regarding food and employee safety, including social distancing measures and employee temperature checks. “We at USA Beef Packing understand the importance of continuing our essential service; to deliver safe and nutritional food to the world,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is following all necessary safety precautions.

New York

Albany: The state’s teachers’ unions said that one COVID-19 case in a school should trigger its immediate closure for 14 days as they listed demands for reopening. New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers called for the state policy just as New York is poised to announce initial decisions on reopening plans submitted by roughly 700 school districts. The unions said in a release that districts moving ahead with reopenings “must err on the side of caution at all times.” Districts submitted reopening proposals last week amid worries that resumption of in-person classes could put students, teachers and their families at risk. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this weekend that there needs to be a “full conversation” that answers parents’ questions about reopening safely. The unions said that when there is a positive COVID-19 test of a student or staff member, there should be an immediate closure of that school building and a return to remote learning for at least 14 days. They also want clear statewide directives how contact tracing and quarantining will be conducted.

North Carolina

Raleigh: The state’s COVID-19 restrictions keeping some businesses with higher risks for spreading the virus closed and mass gatherings severely limited will remain in place for another five weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper said. Cooper’s executive order, which also mandates face coverings in public places statewide, expires Friday. Now the restrictions will be extended until at least Sept. 11. A decision to maintain the status quo comes even as the governor and his top health official said case trends continue to stabilize, and even improve slightly in some areas, compared to a few weeks ago. The new order means bars, gyms, movie theaters and amusement parks – places where people are usually in closer contact – will now be closed for nearly six straight months. Gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with some exceptions. As many university campuses and K-12 public schools begin fall classes this month with some in-person instruction, Cooper said it’s important to keep the same social distancing restrictions in place. Retaining the other restrictions will help counterbalance the higher risk associated with bringing together students, the governor said.

North Dakota

Fargo: The mayor of the city that was once the hot spot for the coronavirus in North Dakota is supporting an annual outdoor music festival set to go on as planned this weekend. The 25th Fargo Blues Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field, where officials have had plenty of preventative practice by holding home baseball games for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. Mayor Tim Mahoney, a member of a task force that was assembled in May when North Dakota’s largest city saw a spike in virus cases, is supporting the show. He cited statistics showing that Cass County, which includes Fargo, has held steady with a daily positive rate of 2% for 60 days. “I hope people wear masks and social distance,” Mahoney said. “But we’ve been having some events that have more people and we have not seen the surge.” Festival organizers have been working with city health officials and RedHawks staff on precautions, said Matt Rau, general manager for the Fargo baseball club. Rau said his staff has passed on its expertise from a month’s worth of games, although the music festival faces an added challenge because the stage is in the outfield and most people will be sitting in lawn chairs. Concert organizer Dan Bredell could not be reached for comment.

Ohio

Cincinnati: The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,166 new cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 97,471. There were 22 new deaths reported Thursday, increasing the state’s virus death toll to 3,618. Hospitalizations increased by 135, bringing the total number to 11,366. Eighteen more people were admitted to the intensive care units, making the total number 2,627. Hamilton County has been downgraded from the red Level 3 Public Emergency to an orange Level 2, according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. The Level 2 orange designation notes there is “increased exposure and spread” and that residents should “exercise high caution” when outside their homes.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City: Gov. Kevin Stitt said that up to $250 million is being made available to cities and counties in Oklahoma to support coronavirus-related expenses. The funding will be distributed based on a city or county’s population based on 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, with about $77 earmarked per capita, Stitt said in a news release. The state received about $1.5 billion in federal funding relief, with about $1.2 billion available as some $300 million was earmarked to cities and counties with populations of more than 500,000.

Oregon

Salem: There will be no fall sports for high schools in the state this year, the Oregon School Activities Association said. In a major decision, the OSAA is moving the traditional fall sports to March because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.However, the OSAA left the door open for some schools to compete in the fall if certain districts meet the directives set by Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education. The OSAA’s decision still allows for three sports seasons, with the winter season scheduled for January and February, followed by the fall season in March and April, then the spring season in May and June. Each will have a seven-week regular season. “It’s what I was kind of expecting to happen,” Sprague volleyball coach Anne Olsen said. “I’m a huge planner, and I try to plan things way in advance, so I think the unknown was really frustrating for me. It makes me really happy to finally have a plan in place.” In Oregon, high school sports have been shut down since March 12. The shutdown wiped out much of the basketball state tournaments and the entire spring sports season.

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg: Gov. Tom Wolf ended his news conference abruptly Thursday by recommending no high school sports in Pennsylvania until Jan. 1. “We should avoid any congregate settings and that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. We should do everything we can to defeat the virus,” Wolf said when asked about no spectators at Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association events. “The guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don’t do any sports until Jan 1.” The PIAA and District 10 voted recently to move ahead with fall sports on the high school level. Surrounding states have either delayed in the start of the season or have moved contact sports to the spring. The question about fans was posed after a large pushback from parents and fans that spectators would not be allowed at fall high school sporting events. On June 10, Wolf’s office put out guidance that read, “During the Yellow and Green phases of reopening, sports-related activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only.”

Rhode Island

Providence: Starting Sunday, visitors from more than 30 states with high rates of COVID-19 will have to sign a certificate confirming they will abide by the state’s 14-day quarantine if they want to stay at hotels and rental properties in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo said. Those who refuse to sign the statement – or don’t provide proof of a recent negative coronavirus test – can be denied lodging, she said. Raimondo said the traveler certification is akin to a successful policy implemented by Maine. The new restrictions come as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts this week added Rhode Island to their lists of states where arriving travelers must self-quarantine, or provide proof they’re not infected with COVID-19. Raimondo said the restrictions imposed by other states will hurt the state’s largely tourism-driven economy, and should serve as a “wake up call” to Rhode Islanders that they need to do better to comply with basic virus safety measures.The state will also be making rapid COVID-19 tests available to Rhode Islanders planning to travel to the states imposing the new restrictions starting this week, she said.

South Carolina

Greenville: Greenville County will use $2 million in coronavirus relief funds to expand child-care options while schools are operating on hybrid schedules. The funding is expected to create temporary capacity for more than 9,400 elementary school children in the county at a time when most students are unlikely to attend school in-person for five days a week, officials said. Greenville First Steps, a nonprofit organization focused on preparing children for school, and the YMCA of Greenville partnered with Greenville County Schools and county officials to craft the plan, which is intended to boost chil-dcare capacity and provide support for families in the county for 10 weeks. “We do not want our parents to have to choose between a job and a child,” said Greenville County administrator Joe Kernell. Typically during the school year, child-care centers have few or no school-aged children during the day but often care for them after school. Derek Lewis, executive director of Greenville First Steps, said the funding will help those centers serve more children throughout the day by giving them grants they can use to boost workforce or buy supplies. The funding will also connect churches and other organizations with licensed child-care providers who can help turn the facilities into temporary child-care centers. The county received $91 million in federal funding from the Coroanvirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The $2 million is in addition to $1.7 million the county provided child-care centers earlier this summer to help offset costs associated with the pandemic.

South Dakota

Sioux Falls: As the coronavirus pandemic affects the Oglala Sioux Tribe, one local community organization is doing everything it can to help people stay at home, fearing that the pandemic could take a disproportionate toll on an elderly population that maintains the language and culture of the tribe. Before the pandemic, the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation worked to teach the Lakota language to children, as part of a resurgence of Lakota language and culture in recent years. Fewer than 3% of the community is fluent in the language, according to the organization. But as the coronavirus swept across the globe, local leaders feared that the elderly, many who are still fluent in the language, could be killed by COVID-19. “They are the keepers of our language and our knowledge,” said Kyle White, the director of advancement with Thunder Valley. White said the organizataion found that most homes had multiple generations living in them, with one home reporting there were 23 people living there. The organization made a list of the elderly in each community and began delivering cleaning supplies and care packages to help them avoid having to go to the store. Although the pandemic has been marked with isolation for many, Lynn Cuny, the deputy director at Thunder Valley, said the work of assembling and delivering the packages revealed that tribal members could still come together as it did in past generations during smallpox and flu epidemics. “As Lakota people, we’ve been here,” she said. “We’ve endured many pandemics.”

Tennessee

Nashville: People who refuse to wear masks in downtown Nashville can now end up behind bars. A man was charged with violating health regulations after authorities said they twice spotted him defying the capital city’s mask order on the same day that police committed to stricter enforcement. Joseph Bryant, 61, was booked into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office jail at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported, citing an arrest warrant. Metro Nashville officers first cited him in the popular Broadway area, where he was warned to put a mask on, but walked away without doing so, Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said. Bryant had two masks in his pocket at the time, Aaron added. He was arrested less than two hours later when officers again witnessed him without a mask, and believed the “defiant behavior would continue” if Bryant was only given a second citation, according to Aaron. Bryant had not posted his $500 bond Thursday morning but did have an attorney representing him, according to records obtained by The Tennessean. Nashville’s mask order mandates the use of face coverings in public settings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Metro Police Chief Damien Huggins pledged to city council members Wednesday that officers would increase enforcement.

Texas

Missouri City: Nineteen people at a Houston-area nursing home have died because of the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected, officials said. Missouri City said it received notification Wednesday about the deaths and infections at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home after Mayor Yolanda Ford sent a letter to the state health department requesting notice about cases in the city. “The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases,” Ford said. There was no answer early Thursday at a telephone listing for the facility. Missouri City officials did not immediately respond to questions about when the deaths occurred. Nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic. Residents and staff represent a tiny share of the U.S. population but account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths, according to some estimates.

Utah

St. George: Mayors from Washington County and two of the county’s three commissioners joined together to release a proclamation encouraging face coverings in public while indoors. Signed on July 27, the proclamation is in conjunction with local physicians and the Washington County Commission, which decided to endorse face coverings for the health and safety of county residents. The move is the strongest push yet by local leaders in favor of recommending face coverings. It stops short of supporting a mask mandate, though. Gov. Gary Herbert, while encouraging masks, has not required residents to wear them in public. Several reasons were listed as the justification for the joint proclamation, including the increase of infections, lack of a cure or preventative medication and the risk to those with underlying health conditions. A notably absent signature was that of Victor Iverson, the only one of the three Washington County commissioners who did not sign the proclamation. Iverson said on June 20 that he “will never wear a mask” and although he has acknowledged that COVID-19 is real and an issue to be concerned about, the county commissioner has repeatedly said that people should have the ability to exercise free will in choosing whether to wear a mask.

Vermont

Montpelier: Vermont’s nonprofit hospitals, which are facing financial challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, have filed budget requests with the Green Mountain Care Board for the coming fiscal year. The hospitals are asking regulators for increases in charges to achieve operating margins that range between zero and 2.5%. “Each of our hospitals has a unique story to tell but collectively, this request is about ensuring all of them can continue to be there – and ready to care – every minute of every day,” said Jeff Tieman, President and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. He said in less than three months, hospitals lost $221 million, and “even with federal grant dollars of just over $134 million, they lost ground on many fronts in the current fiscal year.” Tieman said, “we must prioritize recovery.” Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, told the Rutland Herald its budget projects that the hospital will not perform as many procedures as last year, partially because COVID screening steps slow the ability to process people through the health care system. To make up for the loss of revenue, Rutland Regional officials have applied for a 6% increase in rates and prices. Public hearings on the hospital budgets are scheduled to start on Aug. 18.

Virginia

Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve in Virginia was closed in July and won't reopen until at least October. Still, Virginia's state parks have experienced a surge in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richmond: Virginia’s state parks have experienced a surge in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. But their popularity has led to an increase in littering and alcohol use, as well as environmental damage and people taking dangerous risks to post photos on social media. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported Thursday that state parks saw 120,000 more visits than they did in June. Melissa Baker, director of Virginia State Parks, said some of the problem could stem from visitors who “don’t understand the purpose of the facility,” though the park system is “very thankful that people are finding us that weren’t our standard users before.” Falling Spring Falls, a scenic waterfall in western Virginia, has been “inundated with visitors.” But some are scaling a security fence and trying to reach the falls to take photos. At Buffalo Mountain Natural Area Preserve in Floyd County, heavy trail use and hikers going off the trail have caused erosion and had an adverse affect on fragile, rare plants. Bull Run Mountains Natural Area Preserves experienced attempted looting of a Civil War-era quarry trench. Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve was closed in July and won’t reopen until at least October because visitors were using a boardwalk to jump onto fragile dunes at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay. The jumping compromised the pilings holding up the boardwalk.

Washington

Seattle: Gov. Jay Inslee said schools in the majority of Washington’s counties should strongly consider online-only learning for students this fall because of COVID-19 and canceling or postponing sports and all other in-person extracurricular activities. Inslee made the announcement with the superintendent of public instruction for Washington and the state’s health officer. “This pandemic will continue to grow unless something changes,” Inslee said, adding if every school district brought all students back “I believe we would see a dangerous increase of COVID activity.” Authorities said the virus is still spreading too extensively in the state, which saw the nation’s first confirmed virus case in late January. Since then, Washington has seen more than 59,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 1,600 deaths. Washington officials broke down their school guidelines - which are recommendations, not requirements - into categories for counties deemed high risk, moderate risk and low risk. For high-risk counties, the state recommends distance learning and no in-person activities. Limited in-person instruction could be considered for high-need students. Twenty-five of the state’s 39 counties are considered high-risk, meaning there are more than 75 cases per 100,000 people, including all three counties in the Seattle metro area. Many schools in the Puget Sound region have already announced plans to start the year with an online-only model. For moderate-risk counties (25 to 75 cases per 100,000) Inslee and others said distance learning should be considered for middle and high school students. In-person learning could be an option for elementary students and those with special needs. Extracurricular activities should also be cancelled. Nine counties are currently listed as moderate risk. In the five, smaller low-risk counties where there are fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 officials recommend a hybrid distance/in-person schedule for older students and in-person learning for elementary school students.

West Virginia

Charleston: Gov. Jim Justice said WiFi hot spots will be set up across the state to give students the option to take virtual classes when schools are scheduled to reopen in September. The Republican governor said counties will submit reentry plans this month for the state’s planned school reopening on Sept. 8, adding that he wants to give students and parents “total optionality” whether to attend classes in person or online. “We will absolutely deliver a quality education to them for the time period that they decide not to come to the school,” Justice said. Justice said he has committed $6 million to install more than 1,000 Wifi hot spots at schools, libraries and state parks across the state so students can access online courses when schools restart. The governor also said the state is developing a color-coded system for grading a county’s coronavirus levels “to be able to look at a facility and say ‘this county has this level of the metric and it is beyond what we think is acceptable for all students to be in school.’” Justice said the ability for schools to have sporting events will also hinge on the upcoming color-coded system.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee: Advocate Aurora Health will stop testing some patients for COVID-19 before surgery and will close all but one of its community testing sites in Wisconsin. The changes are temporary and the result of a shortage of tests, according to the hospital system. It is experiencing a "delay in anticipated shipments" of supplies, according to a news release. Advocate Aurora will suspend testing before gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, interventional radiology and selective cardiology procedures. They will provide "enhanced" personal protective equipment to medical staff instead. According to an email to employees obtained by the Journal Sentinel, Advocate Aurora Health has not received its last two shipments of 17,000 tests. The system uses about 13,000 tests a week, according to the email, and had a supply of two to three days on hand as of Tuesday. It was working to complete deals with other test providers that would become available Aug. 17. Advocate Aurora has been running drive-up testing at several of its hospitals across the state but began centralizing testing at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee on Thursday. Temporarily closed are testing sites at Aurora Health Care Midtown in Milwaukee as well as the Aurora hospitals in: Oconomowoc, Kenosha, Oshkosh, Two Rivers and Burlington. All previously scheduled appointments at those locations will continue as planned, though.

Wyoming

Cheyenne: Wyoming will put $7.5 million toward college grants for people who are out of work or underemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Adults ages 25-64 who are affected by the pandemic might qualify, Gov. Mark Gordon said. State officials plan to announce a start date for applying for the funding soon. “These grants will help impacted workers obtain new skills and advance their careers,” Gordon said in a statement. “They will also help Wyoming progress towards its goal of building a highly trained, well-equipped workforce.” Gordon to date has allocated $710 million of $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding allocated to Wyoming.

