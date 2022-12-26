Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

·5 min read

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion.

Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

“I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” Wagner said with a grin. “It was cool to do that. It was cool to pick him off as well on Christmas. I appreciate the presents.”

Wagner's holiday cheer was only part of a comprehensive thrashing delivered by the Super Bowl champions who haven't given up on their lost season just yet.

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and a career-high three TDs and the Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October.

Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams (5-10), who produced the best game of their dismal season on Christmas.

“That's what you work toward,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “To see it come to life on a night like this, you're really happy for them. They deserve that.”

Rookie Cobie Durant punctuated the festivities when he returned his second interception 85 yards for a touchdown, picking off Brett Rypien with 4:08 left to cap the Rams’ first 50-point performance under McVay since their famed 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.

For at least one more week, Los Angeles avoided becoming the first defending champion to lose 11 games. Even with the NFL's 32nd-ranked offence coming in, Los Angeles is now the second team to score 50 points this season, joining Dallas earlier this month.

“To play a complete game like this is really special,” Mayfield said. “Everything was there for us today.”

In his Los Angeles debut, Larrell Murchison made 2 1/2 of the Rams’ six sacks of Wilson, who passed for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver (4-11). The beleaguered Wilson was not sharp in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion, throwing interceptions to end Denver’s first two drives.

“We haven’t really had an experience like that (where) we were trying to catch up like that so far here,” Wilson said. “Just became a snowball effect. … The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.”

The Rams improbably racked up 261 of their 388 yards before halftime and eventually scored on their first eight drives against Denver's above-average defence, already matching their full-game season high in points with their 31-6 halftime lead.

Denver trailed 41-6 before Wilson hit Greg Dulcich for the Broncos' only touchdown with 8:30 left in the latest frustration-building loss in a season full of them under rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“I think that they’re upset for all the losing," Hackett said. “We all are. Every one of us. It’s unacceptable. That’s not what we’re about. That’s not what we were going to do. We went in with the mindset that we were going to be able to win this game, but in the end, we weren’t ready.”

Akers continued his late-season surge by producing the Rams’ first 100-yard rushing game of the season, while Higbee led the passing attack with 94 yards on nine catches for an offence missing its top three wideouts due to injury.

Higbee became the Rams' career franchise leader in scoring catches by a tight end with his TD catch in the first quarter for his 19th career score. Akers then scored two snaps after Wagner made a long return of his interception across the middle.

The Rams’ 17-point first quarter was their highest-scoring opening period since Week 6 of McVay’s first season in 2017. They subsequently scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives for the first time in McVay's tenure.

Los Angeles led 31-3 at halftime, and Ramsey picked off Wilson's long heave to the end zone on Denver's opening drive of the second half. The Rams' pressure on Wilson improbably was led by Murchison, who signed with Los Angeles 13 days ago after Tennessee cut him.

POST-GAME SCRAP

Any Christmas cheer evaporated during post-game handshakes when angry Broncos' edge rusher Randy Gregory threw a helmet slap at Rams' offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, who responded with a slap of his own. Tempers eventually cooled on a rough day for Gregory, who got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after L.A.’s third touchdown and later extended another Rams TD drive with a roughing-the-passer penalty.

“Talked with Randy, talked with all those guys, and we can’t show our frustration,” Hackett said. “We've got to take our frustrations out on the field the right way.”

INJURIES

Murchison left in the fourth quarter with a neck injury. … Dulcich was ruled out with a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Broncos: At Chiefs on Sunday.

Rams: At Chargers on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Rams give their fans some Christmas joy in blowout victory over Broncos

    Baker Mayfield puts on a near-perfect performance and Cam Akers rushes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos

    Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half.

  • South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets

    South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group said on Monday it is considering selling some of its assets in Southeast Asia and reinvesting in other businesses in countries in the region, including Vietnam. An SK Group spokesperson said in a statement the conglomerate plans to decide which assets to potentially sell depending on buyers' offers, and is considering reinvesting some of the proceeds from any stake sales in local firms. The statement didn't disclose details of which assets might be sold.

  • Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • 'It felt like home': Cree baby born in a teepee brings joy to family, community

    Hannah Bearskin's dream of giving birth in a teepee in the bush surrounded by family and friends was everything she'd hoped it would be. "Even with all the pain I was going through, it felt so peaceful. It felt like home," said the 24-year-old mother of two, from the northern Quebec Cree community of Chisasibi. Hannah gave birth to her second child, a boy named Koa Murray Siibii Aabuunipinaanuuch Bearskin. Siibii means 'river' in Cree and Aabuunipinaanuuch, means 'fishing out on the ice in the w

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Should the Blue Jays consider a reunion with Liam Hendriks?

    A reunion may be in the cards between the Toronto Blue Jays and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who last appeared for the team in 2015.

  • Losada gets fresh start in Montreal after troubled stint with D.C. United

    MONTREAL — Hernán Losada's first stint as a Major League Soccer head coach lasted just over one season, a tenure characterized by a contentious relationship between the coach and his bosses at D.C. United. With Losada now charged with taking the reins at CF Montreal, sporting director Olivier Renard is confident the Argentine and the club's brain trust are on the same page. “If we weren’t in agreement, he wouldn’t be here right now,” Renard said Thursday at a press conference to introduce Losada

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

    Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. Next year, he may be there in a different capacity. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony P

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore. In other words, don't expect this to be a dazzling display of passing. “It’s going to be very cold, it’s going to be windy,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re just going to have to deal with the weather, the footing, the cold te