Mayfair Gold Graduates to OTCQX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQX: MFGCF) today announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market (the “OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol MFGCF effective today, June 30, 2022. The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which more than 11,000 U.S. and international securities trade. Trading on OTCQX enhances visibility and accessibility of Mayfair Gold to U.S. investors.  The Company’s common shares are continuing to trade on the TSX.V under the symbol MFG.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which will improve market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in Mayfair Gold securities. Accessibility for investors in the United States to participate in our success at the Fenn-Gib gold project in Northeast Ontario is a priority for Mayfair Gold. We are nearing completion of an 80,000-meter infill and expansion drill program designed to increase the Fenn-Gib deposit beyond the current plus 2 million ounce indicated resource (see “About Mayfair Gold Corp” below). Combined with the exceptional gold recovery results reported from recent metallurgical testing, this work program positions Fenn-Gib as one of the highest quality gold projects in Ontario.”

The OTCQX provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade Mayfair Gold. The OTCQX is OTC Markets Group’s premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, Mayfair Gold has demonstrated that it meets high financial standards, follows best practice corporate governance, demonstrates compliance with U.S. securities laws, and is current with its disclosures.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (Source: “NI 43-101 Technical Report Fenn-Gib Project, Ontario, Canada” dated February 5, 2021, authored by JDS Energy and Mining, Inc. and Kirkham Geosystems Ltd.) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

