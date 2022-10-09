Mayerling review – astounding from beginning to end

Sarah Crompton
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Observer</span>
Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Observer

When Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling was premiered in February 1978, it was revolutionary, taking the three-act ballet into real-life realms of psychosis and misery that it had never explored before. True, it featured a prince, but Crown Prince Rudolf, heir to the Austro-Hungarian empire, was nobody’s idea of a dreamboat: riddled with syphilis, addicted to morphine, involved in plots against his father, he met his death in a suicide pact at Mayerling with his 17-year-old lover, Mary Vetsera, a scandal that was instantly covered up.

All these years on, it still feels radical. Powered by a score of Liszt excerpts assembled by John Lanchbery (and played with passion by the orchestra under Koen Kessels), set by Nicholas Georgiadis among glowing autumnal colours, its imaginative, inventive confidence is truly astonishing.

At the start of this long run of performances, which allow a rich variety of the Royal Ballet’s current dancers to get their bodies around its intricate choreography and their minds into its subtle psychology, different scenes suddenly shone out. Sometimes, the sections about the Hungarian plotters seem dull; here, as danced by Reece Clarke, Leo Dixon, Nicol Edmonds and Calvin Richardson, they sprang to vital life, full of sharp twists and turns and high, fierce jumps. In the tavern scene, Marianela Nuñez brought a soft sensuality to Mitzi Caspar, the prostitute plotting for her life.

Itziar Mendizabal (Empress Elisabeth), centre,and company in Mayerling.
‘Glowing autumnal colours’: Mayerling. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Observer

Francesca Hayward’s terror and disgust animated Stephanie, the bride who realises she has made the marriage deal from hell; Laura Morera brought a world-weary sadness to Larisch, Rudolf’s mistress turned procurer. Natalia Osipova found childlike idealism and a compassionate understanding as Mary. Her energy and empathy push Ryoichi Hirano’s Rudolf over the edge of agony.

The ballet gripped from beginning to end, fresh-minted in the moment, in the identification of the dancers with their roles. It’s an astounding, engrossing achievement, a modern classic that does not wane.

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged