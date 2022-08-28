Maye leads Tar Heels past Florida A&M 56-24 in first start

  • North Carolina's Cam'Ron Kelly (9) is upended by Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) as he runs the ball upfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's Cam'Ron Kelly (9) is upended by Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) as he runs the ball upfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) hauls in a touchdown pass against Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) and Christopher Sanders II (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) hauls in a touchdown pass against Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) and Christopher Sanders II (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • North Carolina's Cam'Ron Kelly (9), Dontae Balfour (14) and Cedric Gray (33) go for a fumble in front of Florida A&M's Darian Oxendine (83), Jeremy Moussa (8) and Jalen Goss (61) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. North Carolina recovered the fumble and scored on the next play. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's Cam'Ron Kelly (9), Dontae Balfour (14) and Cedric Gray (33) go for a fumble in front of Florida A&M's Darian Oxendine (83), Jeremy Moussa (8) and Jalen Goss (61) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. North Carolina recovered the fumble and scored on the next play. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • North Carolina's George Pettaway (23) celebrates his touchdown against Florida A&M with teammates Drake Maye (10), Spencer Rolland (75) and Asim Richards during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's George Pettaway (23) celebrates his touchdown against Florida A&M with teammates Drake Maye (10), Spencer Rolland (75) and Asim Richards during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • North Carolina's George Pettaway (23) evades Florida A&M's Eric Smith (8), Gentle Hunt (92) and Justin Cooks (57) en route to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's George Pettaway (23) evades Florida A&M's Eric Smith (8), Gentle Hunt (92) and Justin Cooks (57) en route to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (28) gets upended by Florida A&M 's Kendall Bohler (3), top, and Eric Smith (8), bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (28) gets upended by Florida A&M 's Kendall Bohler (3), top, and Eric Smith (8), bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • The Edinburg North high school dance team the Golden Spurs and the Edinburg Vela High Sapphires perform during a halftime show at Richard R. Flores Stadium, Friday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
    The Edinburg North high school dance team the Golden Spurs and the Edinburg Vela High Sapphires perform during a halftime show at Richard R. Flores Stadium, Friday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
  • Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina 's Josh Downs (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina 's Josh Downs (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • North Carolina's Gavin Blackwell (2) celebrates his touchdown with Josh Downs (11) and Asim Richards (72) while Florida A&M's Winsome Frazier (15) walks away during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's Gavin Blackwell (2) celebrates his touchdown with Josh Downs (11) and Asim Richards (72) while Florida A&M's Winsome Frazier (15) walks away during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (28) tries to break a tackle-attempt by Florida A&M's Kendall Bohler (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (28) tries to break a tackle-attempt by Florida A&M's Kendall Bohler (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
BOB SUTTON
·2 min read

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M 56-24 to open the season Saturday night.

Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches.

Florida A&M arrived with a roster reduced by nearly two dozen players because of unresolved eligibility issues. The list of those absent included linebacker Isaiah Land, who led the Football Championship Subdivision in sacks last year.

Maye, a redshirt freshman and younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball standout Luke Maye, completed 29 of 37 passes for 294 yards.

He had a couple notable achievements. He’s the first North Carolina player to throw five touchdowns in a season opener and the first to connect for five touchdowns in a first career start.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 25 yards in his debut. He finished with 101 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa threw for two touchdowns. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 279 yards with an interception.

The Jaguars were within 21-14 until Downs’ 2-yard touchdown catch with 5 seconds left in the first half.

HIS TOWN, FINALLY

Veteran North Carolina coach Mack Brown had never defeated a team from Tallahassee, Florida, until this result. As coach of the Tar Heels, Brown, a Florida State alum, had been 0-8 all-time against Florida State.

This was the first football meeting between Florida A&M and North Carolina.

Brown has 266 career coaching victories.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida A&M: The Jaguars couldn’t sustain their good stretches and that could have come in part because of limited players available. They suited up about 50 players. They won’t play another Football Bowl Subdivision team this year, so repeating the success of a nine-win season from last year appears possible.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will be happy with what they saw from members of their young offensive backfield. They won’t be so fond of the defense giving up 279 passing yards, with 273 of those coming across the first three quarters.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M: The Jaguars play Jackson State in Miami on Sept. 4.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels play at Appalachian State on Saturday.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

