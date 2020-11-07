Mayday: Ajay Devgn To Direct Amitabh Bachchan! Film To Go On Floors In December (Read Details)

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after seven long years. After featuring together in films such as Major Sahab, Khakee and Satyagraha, the two are coming together for a new project titled Mayday. It is an edge-of-the-seat human-drama and Ajay Devgn would be directing, producing and also playing the lead along with Big B in this movie. The shooting of Mayday is expected to go on floors in December 2020 in Hyderabad. Amitabh Bachchan Turns 78! Ajay Devgn Extends Heartfelt Wishes To ‘Amitji’ On His Birthday.

Also Read | Apne 2: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra And Bobby Deol To Team Up Once Again!

This is indeed one of the best surprises for all fans of superstars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about this project, a source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved and he agreed to be part of the project, when he got the offer from Ajay.”

Ajay Devgn And Amitabh Bachchan Team Up For Mayday

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim Wins Rs 1 Crore, Becomes the First Crorepati of the Season on Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Reality Game Show (Watch Video)

BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/N8vhHt1cnW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2020





Ajay Devgn would be playing the role of a pilot in this movie. The details of Amitabh Bachchan’s character and other cast information is yet to be revealed. Mayday is produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms.