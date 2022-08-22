‘Maybe the maddest pub in England’ – Brewdog’s enormous new boozer opens in London

Guests enjoy the slide at the launch event of the new BrewDog Waterloo in London - Simon Jacobs/PA WIRE

Feeling thirsty? Have a beer. Bored? Go bowling. Garrulous? Head to the podcast studio. Secretive? Try the speakeasy. Extravagant? Check out the merch shop. Willing to unsettle the several pints you’ve drunk by this point? Clamber into the steel slide, thunder round the chute’s several corners, and find yourself expelled back onto the ground floor.

At no point in your evening have you left BrewDog Waterloo, which opened last week. James Watt, who helms BrewDog, says it is the biggest bar in the UK. Brewhemia, a similarly-sized beer palace in Edinburgh, contests the claim, but BrewDog Waterloo, bigger even than the cruise ship-style Wetherpoons in Ramsgate, Kent, is probably the biggest pub in England. It may well be the maddest.

The Telegraph visited on opening night. Already the pub, which also has a coffee shop, microbrewery, table tennis tables, beer school, Zoom rooms and a retro ice-cream van imported from Pennsylvania, was doing good business. The bar was thronged, the surfaces shone, and the industrial-chic decoration gleamed as brightly as the day God made it.

The bar is so vast that, like the later Roman Empire, its governance has had to be geographically divided. It has nine different sections, each with its own bartenders. A senatorial class of staff attempts to manage the various provinces. Across the empire, food must be served within 10 minutes of its being ordered.

“It’s not just a sit-down, have-a-pint sort of place,” said Freda Binns, the bar’s guest experience manager. (What, your local doesn’t have one?). “You have a wander round and you have an adventure.”

So far, said Ms Binns, 27, things had gone smoothly. The only problem had been the printer, struggling under the weight of all the menus and staff rotas it has had to produce. Punters were curious in particular about that great big slide. As the Telegraph walked past, said slide disgorged a dishevelled-looking middle-aged man.

Because the bar is on the site of Waterloo station, it will have plenty-of walk-ins. But the majority of opening-night punters had heard about the new mega-pub and came out of curiosity. Lukas Broniecki, a 31-year-old BrewDog fan who works in a biscuit factory, had come with his girlfriend, 28-year-old Magda Lulko, for a flight of beers. The slide, said Mr Broniecki, was “perfect. I was scared at first, but it seemed safe.”

On the other side of the ground-floor bar, 38-year-old Seth Bradley, who runs an online record shop from Stoke Newington, north London, was having a beer with Scott Scadman, 27, and Dave Orr, 55. “Personally, I’m not the biggest BrewDog fan,” said Mr Bradley, who used to work in a brewery. “I count myself mild-mannered and I prefer a more olde-worlde pub. But that doesn’t mean I won’t visit a place like this.” One suspects these one-stop shops will remain entertaining urban quirks rather than supplant traditional pubs.

But as the Telegraph explored this ungainly behemoth of a bar, sneaking into the speakeasy (which was knocking out good cocktails), sliding down the slide (unexpectedly hair-raising) and then sitting down to eat (alas: the food took more than 10 minutes), it seemed that other punters were enjoying themselves – with just a couple of exceptions.

One of those was a PhD student from Ramsgate who defended the honour of his hometown’s beloved “Megaspoons”. “They’re worlds apart,” he said.