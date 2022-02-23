‘Maybe I’m not so good’: Conte questions Tottenham future after Burnley loss

• Spurs suffer fourth defeat in five matches

Antonio Conte has questioned whether he is the right manager to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around after Burnley inflicted their fourth defeat in five games, with the Italian admitting he is “too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way”.

The 1-0 defeat courtesy of Ben Mee’s goal after the high of beating Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday left Spurs in eighth spot – the same position they were in when Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of November. Tottenham struggled at Turf Moor as they could not cope with a relegation-threatened Burnley side with more desire and, in the end, composure in front of goal to leave Conte dejected.

“No one deserves this type of situation – the club, me, the players and fans,” he said. “But this is the reality. I came in to try to improve the situation in Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I don’t know, I’m not so good to improve the situation. It’s very frustrating because I know we’re working hard, working a lot and trying to get the best out of every single player.

Contehas won 11 of his 21 games in charge since his appointment and revealed his frustration that he has yet to improve results.

“I’m trying to do everything to change the situation but the situation is not changing,’ he said. “Someone has to speak about the race for the fourth place, and the reality from the last five games is we have to pay attention to not fight for the relegation zone. This is the truth. this is the reality.

“When this type of situation happens, maybe there is something wrong,” Conte added. “I don’t want to close my eyes, I want to take my responsibility, if I have the responsibility. I am open, I am open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham. From the first day I arrived here I want to help Tottenham. I repeat: I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary. But it’s not right in this moment.”

If he does leave, it would leave Spurs searching for their third manager of the season. “I want to try to improve the situation and also to make assessment with the club because if we continue in this way, maybe we have to pay great attention because this league we can finish 10th, 12th, 13th the same way that when I arrived here the same position,” said Conte.