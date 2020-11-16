'Maybe he was hungry': Man makes himself a pizza before stealing California pizzeria's delivery car, police say

A man broke into a Southern California pizzeria last week, made his own pie and then left in the restaurant's delivery vehicle, police said.

"You’ve heard of the Hamburglar? Well, meet the Pizza Burglar!" the Fullerton Police Department said in a Facebook post, along with security footage of the burglary.

Police arrested 25-year-old Oscar Sanchez on Wednesday after he allegedly broke into Big Slice Pizza in Fullerton on Nov. 8. The surveillance video shows Sanchez putting on a pair of gloves before trying to toss pizza dough at the restaurant's counter.

“Maybe he was hungry,” Big Slice manager Rafael Calles told CBS Los Angeles.

Calles told the TV station that $500 was stolen from the cash registers, along with a few six-packs of beer, electronics and tools.

"It's kind of funny but we got hit and it’s not nice," he said.

Prosecutors charged Sanchez on suspicion of grand theft, grand theft auto, second-degree burglary, the possession of burglary tools and other cities, The Orange County Register reported.

"Needless to say, jail doesn’t serve his favorite meal," the Fullerton PD said on Facebook.

