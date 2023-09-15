'Maybe Godzilla had a kid' – lizards invade track during Singapore GP practice

A monitor lizard walks across the Singapore GP track

Max Verstappen was forced to swerve out of the way of a track-invading lizard during first practice of the Singapore Grand Prix, leading his race engineer to claim “Godzilla had a kid”.

As Verstappen came speeding out of Turn 8 of the Marina Bay Circuit, the Dutchman spotted the reptile, believed to be a monitor lizard, in the middle of the road forcing him to slow down before telling his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: “Ah, there’s a lizard on the track, a smaller one this time,” leading to a reply of “Understood, maybe Godzilla had a kid.”

"There's a lizard on track again" 🦎



"Maybe Godzilla had a kid" 😅 pic.twitter.com/NeIuysaUWr — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 15, 2023

Verstappen and Lambiase were referring to the last time he encountered a lizard in Singapore in 2016 which led the engineer to joke that the Red Bull driver had come “face-to-face” with Godzilla, the fictional monster which features in the famous movie.

A second interruption occurred before a third was spotted around the track which led McLaren driver Lando Norris to declare there was a “dragon” on the track, while Merecdes driver George Russell told his team it was different to the previous creature seen from earlier.

Things you don't expect to hear in #FP3... 📻



Verstappen: "There's a giant lizard on the track!" 😂🐊#SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/oxJ9csxPEs — Formula 1 (@F1) September 17, 2016

Stewards were forced to slow practice down by waving yellow flags, but not every driver was able to swerve out of the way of the lizards before the track was cleared, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso appearing to run over one.

😭Fernando Alonso ha ATROPELLADO a un LAGARTO durante los Libres 1.



🪦🦎R.I.P Lizard#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/APwRCb9A3L — Motor Xpert (@motor_xpert) September 15, 2023

When the drivers were able to practice, Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in the one-hour session after edging his teammate Carlos Sainz by just 0.078 seconds, with championship leader Verstappen behind in third.

Norris was 0.172 seconds back in fourth, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Russell fifth and sixth respectively for Mercedes.

Verstappen is chasing an 11th straight victory as he aims to extend his lead on his way to a third straight world championship.

