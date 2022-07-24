‘Mayans M.C.’ Renewed for Season 5 at FX

Rev up those engines, bikers. FX has renewed its drama series “Mayans M.C.” for a fifth season. The announcement comes a little over one month after the program aired its Season 4 finale.

The network shared the news Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con with a statement by series co-creator and executive producer Elgin James. The fifth season of “Mayans M.C.” will premiere in 2023.

In addition to the renewal, Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios, also shared that James had reached a new multiyear deal with the company.

“Elgin is a visionary leader who has managed the nearly impossible task of being in multiple places at one time as director, showrunner and writer on his brilliant ‘Mayans M.C.,’” Burke said in a statement. “He’s also a passionate champion of emerging voices and young storytellers both in front and behind the camera, which is another reason we love being in business with him. There’s virtually nothing he can’t do and we’re grateful to have him at 20th.”

“20th is my home,” James said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the ‘Mayans’ family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making ‘Mayans’ something special on the set and on the screen.”

“Mayans M.C.” first premiered in September 2018. The series comes from 20th Television and FX Productions, with Kurt Sutter and James serving as co-creators and co-executive producers.

