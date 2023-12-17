Mayak Eggs: The Korean Dish That Doesn't Skimp On Marinade

Korean mayak eggs with rice - sri widyowati/Shutterstock

Once you learn how to perfectly soft-boil eggs, you may find yourself meal-prepping more of them each week to eat as a quick snack or side dish when you're on the go. You may be satisfied with a simple sprinkling of salt and pepper to add a bit more flavor to your eggs but that might get rather boring after a while. If you find this is the case and you're looking for delicious ways to elevate the taste of your boiled eggs, the answer lies in a soy sauce-infused marinade that is a delicious part of Korean cuisine.

Mayak gyeran is a savory staple in South Korea that gets its name from the mouthwatering sensation it delivers. Mayak gyeran translates to "drug eggs" for this reason. It's one of many traditional side dishes that Koreans call bachan. Just as many other Korean dishes have been trending in the culinary world in recent years, the viral recipe for mayak eggs is no exception. The process involves no cooking, just an overnight marinade in a balanced blend of umami, spicy, and sweet flavors. Achieving the jam-like texture that soft-boiled eggs are known for only requires around six minutes in boiling water and vinegar followed by an ice bath for five minutes so they can set and are easy to peel. This brief window of time is all it takes to gather, chop, and mix all the sauce's ingredients.

Ingredients You'll Need To Make Mayak Egg Marinade

boiled eggs in marinade - SingerGM/Shutterstock

The star of this Korean dish is your average bottle of soy sauce. However, including a generous splash of dark soy sauce or hoisin sauce in the mixture is the best way to give the eggs their signature brown color. Mirin or sesame oil are common flavor enhancers and some will include toasted sesame seeds to add a nutty hint to the mayak egg marinade. A few ingredients you won't want to skip out on are fresh garlic, green onions, and honey for added sweetness. Spice lovers can include a kick of heat by mincing a blend of red and green chilis like serrano and Fresno peppers or even a simple dash of red pepper flakes.

Most recipes will instruct home chefs to peel the eggs entirely before marinating them overnight. If you've got an eye for aesthetics, you could also create a marbled look by rolling the eggs around to lightly crack them all over before submerging them in the sauce. You can refrigerate mayak eggs for up to seven days until the next time the craving hits. Just be sure not to reuse the marinade for making a new batch of eggs as this increases the risk of food poisoning. Besides being incredibly easy to prep for weekly meals, another perk to making mayak eggs is the versatile sauce that you can drizzle onto ramen, avocado toast, or steamed white rice for added depth.

Read the original article on Mashed.