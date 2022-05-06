Maya Vander Says She 'Hopes' for Another Pregnancy After Losing Baby at 38 Weeks: 'Part of Healing'

Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Maya Vander is still hoping to have another baby after her pregnancy loss last year.

During the season 5 reunion, the Selling Sunset star — who announced the heartbreaking news in December that she delivered her baby boy, Mason, at 38 weeks — gave an update on her healing process, admitting to host Tan France that "time helps" her move forward.

Vander explained that though she feels "very lucky" to be raising "two beautiful children" — referring to her son Aiden and daughter Elle — she admits a possible solution for her grief could be to have another baby.

"I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss," the real estate agent said.

"I think part of healing is getting pregnant again," she added. "I hope I will, we'll see."

Vander shared that she recently learned losing her baby boy at 38 weeks pregnant was a "freak accident" after she and husband David Miller spent weeks with no answers as to what happened.

"We got the autopsy report about a month ago," she explained. "We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta. But I'm doing much better and I have my husband. He's amazing. My kids are great. They keep me going and I have work and I'm busy, so I don't have time to sit and cry all day long."

The reality star first shared the news of her pregnancy loss on Instagram, posting a photo of a memory box.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics," she wrote on Dec. 10. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box … I do not wish this on anyone."

Because her pregnancy was featured on season 4 of Selling Sunset, after the stillbirth Vander told E! News that "people know my pregnancy … so a lot of women reach out to me. They send me emails. They share their stories."

Hearing from other women has been helpful, she said: "It helps me to read — and especially a lot of them did have a successful delivery and a baby after. That's something that I would really like to have: I really would like to have another baby and have a nice sweet experience at the end."