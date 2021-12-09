Maya Vander Says She Doesn't Want to Be in Full-Time Cast if Selling Sunset Returns for Season 6

Maya Vander's days as a full cast member on Selling Sunset may be coming to an end, according to the Netflix star.

The reality star-realtor revealed Tuesday on the Domenick Nati Show podcast that she doesn't want to return to the hit series as a full-time cast member if it's renewed for a sixth season.

Vander, who is currently pregnant with her third child, splits her time between Los Angeles, where the show takes place, and Miami. She explained on the podcast, "I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child."

Selling Sunset is currently in its fourth season, which dropped on Netflix in November, and has been renewed for a fifth. Both seasons were announced simultaneously in March 2021. The streaming service has not yet announced a sixth season.

Vander added, "My business in Miami is really good and I want to focus on that … realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."

maya vander

Rich Fury/Getty Rich Fury/Getty

RELATED: Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Pregnant with Baby No. 3: 'Here We Go Again'

The reality star also spoke about her experience filming Selling Sunset, claiming that her costars' words had been warped by producers at times.

"A reality show can get easily manipulated and edited," she said, pointing specifically to her castmate Davina Potratz, whom she says got "a bad edit" because "every show wants to have a villain."

Selling Sunset

Netflix

RELATED: Work Hard, Play Harder! The Selling Sunset Cast Is Just as Fun IRL as They Are on TV

When Nati asked Vander if she'd received a similar edit to Davina, she replied, "I did notice some stuff that I did not say. Somehow the words, if they don't show your face but they put words together, they can create a sentence and make it look like I said something, which is pretty clever and interesting to watch."

Story continues

Still, Vander insisted that she understood why that might happen, explaining, "It is part of being in a reality show. You take the chance and you are at the mercy of the producers at the end of the day, and the editing."

She continued, "Nothing we can do about it, you know? We are in a reality show, we signed contracts, and we respect the contract and we respect the fact that we're putting ourselves out there, and whatever they decide to make us look like, it is what it is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maya Vander/Instagram

Maya Vander/Instagram

Vander's latest comments about her Selling Sunset status come after she said last year that she would remain with the Oppenheim Group, the real estate brokerage at the center of the show.

"No, I'm not leaving. I'm staying with Jason [Oppenheim]," Vander confirmed to PEOPLE, referring to her boss, the President and Founder of the Oppenheim Group.

"I'm actually working with a few potential, very good clients with him in L.A.," she explained at the time. "Just focusing on Miami a lot, but I have a couple of pretty interesting clients that I might have to make the trip to L.A. for."

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.