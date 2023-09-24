Maya Turner becomes first woman to score in U Sports regular-season football game

WINNIPEG — University of Manitoba Bisons kicker Maya Turner had a day to remember on Saturday.

Turner became the first woman to play and score in a regular-season U Sports football game and capped it off by kicking a game-winning field goal to lead the Bisons past the University of Regina Rams 27-24 at IG Field.

The product of Maple Grove, Minn., made history with a 21-yard field goal at 9:48 of the first quarter to record her first points — and wasn't done there.

With the game tied 24-24 in overtime, Turner kicked another field goal from 21 yards to give Manitoba the lead. The Bisons defence then held off the Rams to secure the win.

Turner also converted all three of her extra point attempts to contribute a total of nine points in the game.

She had previously become the first woman to score points in a U Sports game when she kicked a 25-yard field goal in a Bisons pre-season game last year against the University of Saskatchewan.

Before joining the Bisons, Turner played NCAA Division I soccer for Loyola University in Chicago.

Turner became the second woman to make the Bisons football roster after defensive back Reina Iizuka became the first female U Sports football player.

Iizuka, however, never dressed in a regular-season game from 2018 to 2020.

South of the border, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller blazed a trail by becoming the first woman to play and score for an NCAA Power Five conference team in 2020.

Kristie Elliott became the first Canadian woman to accomplish both feats in an NCAA football game in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press