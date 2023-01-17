Maya Jama's red crochet crop top just won Love Island

In case you've either been asleep this whole week, here's your reminder that Love Island is officially on our screens for what promises to be a standout winter season. Not only is there a cast list including a "hot farmer" and a body double, there is a brand new host: the one and only Maya Jama.

As it turns out Love Island fans were majorly obsessed with Maya after she made her debut last night and took to social media to let it be known. Taking to Twitter, social media users made comments like ""Yeah Maya Jama was MADE for this role! Sexy without even trying!" and "Think we can all agree Maya Jama is the best presenter of all time, of any show, ever".

Yep, we'd have to agree that Maya was *seriously iconic* in this new role, in part because of her absolutely fire fashion choices. To make her first appearance on the show, she stepped out in a red, crochet crop top with matching cherry red crochet mini skirt, complete with distressed thread detailing at the waist.

Top top the look off, she wore her hair in loose waves with gold hoop hearings and a gold bangle, as well as matching red lipstick.

She showed off her Love Island outfit in a pic of herself posing outside her dressing room on her Instagram feed, and promptly received a flurry of positive comments. Love Island alum Amber Rose Gill posted "Oh my goddddd😍😍😍😇" while Amelia Dimoldenberg wrote "There she is !!!!!! ❤️ about to kill it xxx".

We couldn't have put it better ourselves!

