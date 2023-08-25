Maya Jama and Stormzy spark reunion speculation as they document suspiciously similar holidays (ES Composite)

Eagle-eyed fans of Maya Jama and Stormzy are convinced the pair have rekindled their romance after they shared photos from a similar sun-soaked location.

Speculation surrounding a possible reunion between the former flames has reached fever pitch after they were spotted at All Points East festival in London last Friday, where Stormzy, 30, was headlining.

The exes, who split in 2019, were pictured chatting in the festival’s VIP section, where they mingled with the likes of Idris Elba and Chunkz.

Since their recent reunion, the Love Island host, 29, has been posting photos from sunny location while Stormzy has suspiciously shared images very similar looking location.

Fans are speculating whether Jama and the Brit winner are holidaying together (Instagram/Maya Jama/Stormzy)

In one short clip shared to her Instagram stories, Jama is seen sipping a cocktail with a bamboo reed roof featured in the background.

Stormzy also posted a TikTok of himself lounging on a sofa coincidentally with a similar style of roof above his head. There was also a chair in front of him which appeared to be the same angle where Jama sat in her video, raising eyebrows further.

Interestingly, they are also both staying in a luxurious hotel which features similar stone walls, swimming pools and sunset views.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jama posted a photo of two glasses suggesting she may have company on her trip.

Considering their social media activity, fans have begun speculating whether they’re on holiday together, with one writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Oh Maya and Stormzy definitely on this holiday together. How cute.”

“I feel like Stormzy & Maya are on holiday together,” another remarked on social media. “Please let this be true. They are my fav.”

“Stormzy’s tiktok and Maya recent IG posts….. they’re on holiday together lmfaoooo,” a third added.

While another eagle-eyed fan wrote: “Stormzy and Maya are on holiday together the world is healing.”

The Standard has contacted Maya Jama’s rep for comment.

She’s been sharing glimpses of her break on Instagram (Maya Jama)

Stormzy has previously spoken publicly about his regret over their break-up and is believed to have written songs on his latest album, This Is What I Mean, about Jama, including the single Firebabe.

The Vossi Bop rapper told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary: “It was, like, ‘OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.’

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made.

“I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate, love and care for his woman.”