Maya Jama shares holiday update amid reports she is rekindling romance with Stormzy

Maya Jama shares a holiday update in response to reports she’s rekindling her romance with Stormzy (Getty Images)

Maya Jama has shared another sun-soaked update from her Greek getaway after seemingly confirming she’s rekindled her romance with Stormzy four years on.

The Love Island host, 29, and British rapper, 30, were together for four years until they eventually split up in 2019.

However, fans have been speculating the former couple had romantically reconnected after spotting the stars were sharing similar photos from their holiday.

Now on Monday, Jama continued to update her social media followers on their luxurious trip to Greece, which saw her wearing the same black bikini top and summer hat she was photographed wearing while walking hand-in-hand with Stormzy.

Although many were thrilled with her Instagram update, others were disappointed that the Vossi Bop rapper didn’t make a special guest appearance in the carousel post.

Echoing others sentiments, one follower commented, “Anyone else scrolled till the last pic hoping to see Stormzy?”

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in photos, obtained by MailOnline, as they explored the Greek island together, days after sparking reunion rumours.

Sources told The Sun that Stormzy’s mum, Abigail Owuo, was the matchmaker who “motivated him to make amends with Maya.”

An insider told the outlet: “Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is ‘The One’”.

Speculation surrounding a possible reunion between the former flames has reached fever pitch after they were spotted at All Points East festival in London earlier this month, where Stormzy was headlining.

The exes were pictured chatting in the festival’s VIP section, where they mingled with the likes of Idris Elba and Chunkz.

Stormzy has previously spoken publicly about his regret over their break-up and is believed to have written songs on his latest album, This Is What I Mean, about Jama, including the single Firebabe.

The Vossi Bop rapper told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary: “It was, like, ‘OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.’

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate, love and care for his woman.”