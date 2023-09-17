Maya Jama looks unrecognisable with fiery red bob in unseen photos

Maya Jama takes a mirror selfie with red hair

Maya Jama needs no introduction as a style muse of the generation. The Love Island host's stellar wardrobe, goddess-like stature and It-girl status has reached new heights this year - and she debuted a totally new look to mark the occasion.

"Loved trying a new hair and make up look... she’s versatile," Maya wrote of herself in her latest Instagram post.

The 29-year-old star switched up her usual raven tresses for an ultra-short, fiery red bob for her latest shoot with Dolce & Gabbana - and fans went wild.

Maya showed off a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her unrecoganisable new look (Instagram)

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion campaign with the Italian luxury fashion house, Maya posed in the dressing room. The ITV presenter wore a white robe off her shoulders, showing off her 1920's inspired choppy bob and block fringe.

MAYA JAMA FEVER

Maya's crimson hair was matched perfectly with a deep red lipstick, as her natural beauty was highlighted with a winged eyeliner, dramatic contour and flawless foundation.

Maya expressed her joy after going from "local girl" to cover girl (Instagram)

Maya channelled vixen energy with a vampy red manicure to match her new persona. "Same same but very different," she added, causing a major reaction from fans in the comments.

You are one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen I swear," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "Keep this hair… it suits you." A third quipped: "A fashion chameleon," as a fourth chimed in: "Jessica Rabbit vibes!"

Maya's debut as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana utterly floored fans and friends when she announced the news last week.

Maya Jama looked beautiful in white lace for an appearance in Cannes earlier this year (Getty)

Sharing a sultry video clip dressed in a corseted dress, towering heels and a red vinyl jacket, even the Swedish-Somalian star herself couldn't believe her new 'model' status.

"Worldwide campaign. Can’t believe my pea head is on billboards and shop windows around the world. Take a pic if you see it and send me please lol," she wrote on Instagram.

Maya Jama's looks on Love Island left fans floored (Instagram)

The star also hit headlines after she and ex-boyfriend Stormzy appeared to resurrect their relationship after going their separate ways in 2019 after four years together.