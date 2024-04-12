Maya Hawke Says That It Will Be a ‘Long Time’ Before She Collaborates with Joe Keery on Music

In-between breaks of filming the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” in Atlanta, Maya Hawke stays booked and busy. Her third studio album, “Chaos Heart,” arrives May 31, “Inside Out 2” hits theaters June 14, and “Wildcat,” which she produces and stars in under her father Ethan Hawke‘s direction, premieres May 3. We were able to catch up with the actress at the New York City premiere of the latter, hosted by Dior, the Cinema Society, and Oscilloscope Laboratories at the Angelika and Bar Tulix on Thursday, April 11.

Though Hawke’s lips were sealed about anything related to “Stranger Things,” we did want to ask about whether or not she would collaborate and make music with her co-star Joe Keery, whose band Djo is currently having a viral moment with their song “End of Beginning,” over a year and a half after its release.

“I think that all of the incredible musicians that work on ‘Stranger Things’ get asked that question a lot,” Hawke said. “I think that the show is so big, that anything that we would do together would probably overshadow it. I think that it would be a long time before anyone on the show publicly collaborated. We all talk about music a lot and listen to each other’s work and engage with it. I’m so proud of what’s going on with Joe’s music this month. It’s really extraordinary and, like, exploding all of a sudden.”

Maya Hawke has now had the honor of working with both of her parents onscreen, with mom Uma Thurman in 2023’s “The Kill Room,” and now with dad Ethan Hawke for “Wildcat.” Hawke told IndieWire that “it’s impossible to compare” working with each of her parents.

“I was on ‘Kill Room’ for one day and we’ve been working on ‘Wildcat’ for like seven years,” Maya Hawke continued. “It’s a very difficult comparison that I wouldn’t even dare to make. I admire them both, extraordinarily. It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing to get to make art with people you love. I feel that way about them, I feel that way about what I get to do it with my friends. It’s pretty much the biggest luxury I’ve ever had in my life.”

Earning her first producer credit, Maya Hawke said that “Wildcat” has been a long time coming. “We started dreaming about this project when I was 16 in my dad’s trailer on the set of ‘The Magnificent Seven’ and just kind of tried to keep kicking the can on it,” Hawke told IndieWire. “My step mom [Ryan Hawke] also produced and she was incredible in this environment. We just never could have done it without her and she kept us grounded the whole time. I got to learn a lot from her as well.”

“Wildcat” opens in theaters on May 3. Ethan Hawke will be traveling around the country to attend select screenings — find tickets in a city near you here.

