Maya And Ethan Hawke To Star As Father And Daughter In ‘Revolver’; Andrew Stanton Directing – AFM

Maya Hawke and her father Ethan Hawke have been set to star in Revolver, playing a father-daughter pair in the 1960s-set romantic comedy to be directed by Andrew Stanton. It is being introduced at the upcoming American Film Market.
Kate Trefry penned the script, which takes place on June 27, 1966, when The Beatles’ flight to Japan is forced to make an unexpected stop in Anchorage, AK. The band takes cover in a hotel, where Jane (Maya Hawke) devises a plan to realize the ultimate teenage dream: to lose her virginity to George Harrison.
Ross Jacobson and Jen Dana are producing.
Variety broke this first today.
More from Deadline
- 'Call Jane': Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara & Rupert Friend Set For Women’s Rights Drama - AFM
- Dave Bautista To Star In Sci-Fi Fantasy 'Universe's Most Wanted' From 'Rampage' Director Brad Peyton -- AFM
- 'The Cellar': Elisha Cuthbert & Eoin Macken To Star In Ireland-Set Horror Movie -- AFM
Best of Deadline
- U.S. Coronavirus Update: Infections in America Hit High Not Seen Since July Peak As Hospitals In Some Smaller States Are Overwhelmed
- Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
- Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.