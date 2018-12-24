This may be the worst stretch of professional basketball you'll see all season
We’re not even three months through the NBA season, yet we may already have a winner for the worst possession of basketball this year.
The Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 105-89 on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse behind a solid double-double from center Myles Turner, who dropped 18 points and had 17 rebounds.
Midway through the second quarter, though, both teams struggled hard to put together a workable possession, sending the ball flying back and forth uncontrollably before Cory Joseph finally pulled it out to reset the play. It was that bad.
Just watch:
The Pacers pulled it together and rallied to take a 23-point lead in the second half before grabbing the 16-point win.
However, that stretch in the second quarter — even though there are still several months left in the season — may just go down as the worst stretch of professional basketball anyone will see throughout the NBA this year.
At least it provided us with a hilarious moment on a Sunday afternoon.
