‘May Sound Rude Or Offensive’: SAS Australia's Schapelle Corby Reveals Reason For Pursuing Reality TV In Bizarre Round Of Interviews

Schapelle Corby has revealed why she has signed up to Channel 7's new military-style challenge show 'SAS Australia': “It's the ultimate test to see if I am in control of my own mind.”

In a round of interviews to promote the new army-style challenge show ‘SAS Australia’, contestant Schapelle Corby has defended her decision to step into the reality TV limelight.

‘Sunrise’ host Sam Armytage on Monday told the 43-year-old convicted drug smuggler that she would never have expected her to pursue a career in TV.

“I covered part of your trial in Bali and if you’d said to me at the time, fast-forward 10 to 15 years time I’d be interviewing you about a reality show, I would have said ‘Oh, for goodness sake’,” Sam said before an awkward exchange.

When the TV journalist then asked Schapelle what she would say to people who were “surprised” by her TV career move, Schapelle snapped back.

“Nothing, it’s all about my own self” she said.

“I did this for myself.”

EXCLUSIVE: Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby spoke to Kochie and Sam about life on the outside, her long-distance relationship and why she signed up for grueling new reality show #SASAustraliapic.twitter.com/EfBGu5Gmuk — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 18, 2020

The former beautician later appeared on Channel Seven’s ‘The Morning Show’ to explain in more detail her reasoning for signing up for “a lot of media” attention, saying the show gave her more confidence.

“I tend to spend a lot of time indoors. I like feeling enclosed spaces. I feel safe there,” she said.

“There is no shadows, no cameras and I just feel a lot safer. In a protective four walls… it was SAS Australia that is going to help me, that has helped me already to come out and start living a more productive life outside of my four walls.”

When ’The Morning Show’s host Kylie Gillies pressed her on the show being her first major public outing since returning to Australia in 2017, Schapelle reiterated she signed up to star on TV for “herself”.

“It may sound rude or offensive, I don’t mean for it to come across this way. I went on the SAS Australia purely for...

