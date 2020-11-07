You May Soon Get 25% Discount in Nainital Hotels on Showing Covid Negative Report

Dehradun: The tourism industry in Uttarakhand, which took a big hit due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, has forced the hoteliers to come up with innovative ideas to beat the sluggish business blues.

Several hill resorts located in Nainital and Mussoorie are offering rebates in tariffs ranging from 25 to 50 percent.

In the last two months, the hotel industry has shown signs of recovery. Sandeep Sahani, President of Uttarakhand Hotels and Restaurants Association, said October was better than September in terms of generating business.

“During Diwali time we are not expecting much business but hoping for decent rush post the festival,” Sahani told News18, adding “A lot depends on the Covid-19 situation”.

Uttarakhand primarily attracts tourist from Delhi, Haryana and the NCR region. A Covid monitoring committee in Nainital has expressed concern on the influx from cities like Delhi. The monitoring committee, which was formed on direction of the Nainital High Court, has suggested that hotels of the lake town offer 25 per cent flat discount to guests equipped with Covid-19 negative report.

Although in the state government in September lifted the mandate of tourists bringing their Covid-19 negative report along, the monitoring committee feels it would be good for all if tourists get themselves tested before visiting.

Praveen Sharma, a prominent hotelier of Nainital, believes that 25 per cent discount on tariff is a good suggestion. However, most hotels are already offering discounts.

“I am offering 50% flat discount to guests at my hotel chain but yet to see the excitement,” said Sharma, who also represents the state in Northern India Hotels and Restaurants Association.

As per the hoteliers, the average occupancy in Nainital and Mussoorie hotels currently is somewhere around 20 to 30 per cent and it increases a little during weekends. Like Nainital, most hotels in Mussoorie are also offering rebates.

The hoteliers are also keeping a close watch on the Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR region. Last year a large number of tourists headed to Uttarakhand after the air quality worsened in Delhi.