You May Save More Than You Expected By Going Green

Lisa Milbrand
·6 min read

New tax credits and rebates may make updating your home even more affordable.

<p>PM Images/Getty Images</p>

PM Images/Getty Images

Making your home eco-friendly has often seemed like something that’s great in theory, but expensive in practice. But some new tax credits and rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act could make it much less expensive (or even free!) to make big energy-saving upgrades to your home.


While some benefits have income limits, others can be used no matter what your family makes. So whether you’re just looking to upgrade your appliances—or you want to make updates that’ll add up to big energy savings for your entire home—here’s how you may be able to save big.

Switch to electric appliances

If you’re in the market for new appliances, you could score significant rebates on new electric stoves or cooktops, water heaters, and dryers—and even help covering any electrical work required to make the switch from gas to electric.


And there’s a good, green reason for making the switch. “Electric appliances are powered by the electrical grid, which has gotten cleaner over recent years,” says Lauren Urbanek, deputy director of clean buildings at the National Resources Defense Council.

“More of it is powered by wind, solar—really clean energy. So any appliance that’s connected will have lower emissions over their lifespan, as the fuel becomes even cleaner,” Urbanek says. Plus, gas stoves alone release the same amount of methane as 500,000 cars, according to a 2022 study in Environmental Science and Technology. 


The new rebate covers up to $840 on a new electric cooking appliance or electric dryer, or $1,750 for a heat pump water heater, and up to $500 to cover any electrical work you need to make the switch.


The size of the rebate you get depends on your income. “Folks that make 80 percent or less of the area median income may be able to get this without any cost out of pocket,” Urbanek says. If you make between 80 to 150 percent of the local median income, you’ll get half off of your new appliance, but the savings end there. “The electrification rebates have an income cutoff maximum of 150 percent of the local median income,” Urbanek says. (You can look up the median income in your neighborhood here.)

Change up your heating and cooling systems

Switching to a more eco-friendly heating and cooling system, such as heat pumps, can become a lot more affordable now. “Today’s heat pumps are significantly more efficient than something like a gas furnace,” Urbanek says. “They will upgrade the energy efficiency of your home and save you money over time.” The heat pumps work as both heating and cooling, taking the place of both a furnace and air conditioner.


Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners who make 80 percent or less of the local median income can get rebates of up to $8,000 for heat pump installation, while households making between 80 percent and 150 percent of the local median income can get up to $4,000. And there’s also a federal tax credit that will cover 30 percent of the total cost of your heat pump, up to $2,000.

Make additional eco-friendly home improvements

There’s a whole slew of other projects that could make your home more energy efficient—and the HOMES rebate program could make those a lot more affordable.  “The HOMES rebate focuses on the modeled or measured energy performance of home,” Urbanek says. “That opens it up to a wide variety of projects—basically anything that could save energy—air sealing, adding more insulation to attic or basement, replacing windows.”

This is a 30 percent tax credit on the cost of upgrades, capped at $1,200 per year. 

Keep in mind that you can’t double dip here: You can’t get the heat pump rebate through one program, then claim the same heat pump again through the HOMES Rebate program.

:

Invest in solar panels or batteries

Solar panels can reduce or even completely replace the electric portion of your bill by turning sunlight into electricity—and solar batteries store some of the energy you produce to help power your home after dark or during power outages.


This tax credit, which begins phasing out after 2032, gives homeowners a 30 percent credit on their taxes on the installation of solar panels, batteries, and equipment, along with any installation costs and fees.


As a tax credit, this one is available to all homeowners, regardless of income level. (Though keep in mind that if you owe less in taxes than the cost of your solar installation, you’ll only get back the amount you paid in taxes.)

Time your home improvements

If you just replaced your home’s furnace or your stove, now may not be the time to make the switch. But if you know that you’ll be in the market for a new one sooner rather than later, you may want to consider jumping in if you’re eligible for rebates.

“The rebate programs will have a lot of money, but we expect there will be a lot of interest too,” Urbanek says, especially as these will be given up front as money off the products. “The funding pot, while substantial, is not unlimited—so if it’s something you would consider doing, do it early to make sure you can access it.”

What you can do now

It will take time for the details of the law to get smoothed out, so you don’t necessarily want to sign on the bottom line for a new electric dryer just yet. (Next year looks like the potential timeframe.) But even if you’re not quite ready to buy, you can get the ball rolling now so you’re ready to go when the law is implemented.

Get a home energy assessment

Home energy experts can take a look around your home and show you any places where upgrades could make your home more efficient, whether it’s easy eco-friendly home improvements like redoing the caulk around windows, or larger projects like replacing windows. Depending on where you live, your energy company may offer one for free or low cost, or you can set up an evaluation with an independent energy consultant. (Keep in mind, though, that doing this now means that you won’t be able to write off the fees for your assessment—and there is currently a $150 incentive toward a home energy assessment in the bill.)

Start talking to contractors

If you’re planning a larger project, such as replacing your heating and cooling systems or installing new windows, you can start researching local contractors, getting proposals, and checking references, so you have your project ready to go as soon as the program starts up.

Get your funding set up

Since some of the benefits come in the form of tax credits, you’ll need to outlay the money first, then get reimbursed when you file your taxes and get your tax return. So start saving toward the upgrades now, or look for financing options you can use.

Look into local credits and incentives

If you can’t wait until the program is set up, there may still be state-level rebates or incentives through your local power company that you can use to reduce your costs. (And those may still be in effect next year as well, to make the switch even easier.)

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.

Latest Stories

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Red Wings rally to dump visiting Maple Leafs 4-2 in pre-season tilt

    DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — The learning curve continues for Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko scored a goal and collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finished their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. In four exhibition games Kuzmenko has scored three goals and added three assists, showing why the Canucks signed the 26-year-old Russian to a free-agent contact after playing eight seasons in the KHL. “This season is very interesting for me,” said the five-foot-11, 194-pound left-wing

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Lightning suspend Ian Cole amid sexual abuse allegations

    A woman alleged on Friday that Cole sexually abused her while she was a minor and showed a pattern of coercing and grooming underage women.

  • 'Most excited I've been': NHL's Atlantic Division heavyweights now have company

    Auston Matthews saw it as only a matter of time. The NHL's Atlantic Division has largely included two distinct classes — to varying degrees — over the last number of years. A top half led by the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by the Boston Bruins, who were finalists in 2019, the 2022 Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, and Matthews' talent-rich, but chronically underachieving Toronto Maple Leafs. And the rest — teams at various stages of what have been, in s

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The