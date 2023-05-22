Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 25 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in May

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

Like most people, the start of a new season means cleaning out my closet and getting rid of items I don’t wear anymore. It’s also an excuse to completely revamp my wardrobe. Thank god, because one of the best parts of my job is to scroll the digital racks of the Nordstrom new arrivals section.

From breezy maxi dresses to fancy flip-flops (scroll down and hear me out) and the wildest candle collab I’ve ever seen, shop the best 25 editor-approved May Nordstrom new arrivals for spring. Oh, and it’s also never too early for some summer fashion shopping.

Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Straight Leg Dad Jeans

For under $50, these are the perfect chill summer jeans. I'm so ready to pair them with the 82 white tees that are currently in my dresser.
$45 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Larroudé Athena Platform Sandal

The whimsical floral pattern of these platform sandals is just so darling, peppy and Y2K-inspired without being aggressively Y2K-inspired. Am I making sense? I honestly don't care, I just love these so much.
$290 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

VERO MODA Celia Pointelle Crop Cardigan

I love all knits, and this airy pointelle cardigan with scalloped edges is perfect for warm weather.
$52 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

MARKET Botanical Bear Water Bottle

When I say I teared up at how adorable this water bottle is, I mean it. Drinking enough water throughout the day is self care and this little gardening bear is the best way to keep up with it.
$30 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

HOUSE OF CB Lolita Corset Cotton Blend Fit & Flare Dress

In the span of one month, I went from having one Save The Date on my fridge to six. This means I'm going to need a versatile dress that can work for multiple wedding dress codes. This pink dress is timeless and the simple corset is low-key super sexy in a way that won't upstage the bride.
$239 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nina Becca Shoulder Bag

Ooooh, sparkly. That's all there is to say.
$98 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Madewell Straight Leg Cargo Pants

Made of Madewell's elevated Softdrape Tencel modal blend (aka super soft fabric), these very-right-now cargo pants are going to go great with every kind of casual tank this season.
$98 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Ray-Ban Lady Burbank 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Pink and retro are two aesthetics that are meant to be combined. These sunglasses are proof!
$189 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress

I love pasta and I love linen dresses, so this aptly-named Tagliatelle Linen Dress is basically my summer dream.
$248 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Marimekko Auringonkukka Stoneware Mug

Sometimes (all the time), we just need something joyful and happy to kickstart our day—like this sunny mug!
$30 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Amani Ankle Strap Sandal

These floral ankle strap heels are, for lack of a better word, enchanting.
$110 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener

Fact: Every time Dyson drops a new hair tool, I will buy it. This new advanced baby dries and straightens hair simultaneously, without your locks every touching the tool.
$500 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

MANGO Open Stitch Boat Neck Sweater

I am a firm believer in wearing sweaters year-round. This light-knit one from MANGO is for those brisk early summer mornings and chilly late summer nights.
$50 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Reformation Eva Linen Wrap Skort

Skorts are back and as a former skorts girly, I couldn't be more thrilled. Also, Reformation always kills it with linen.
$148 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers

I own four pairs of SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers and maintain that they are the ultimate lounge essential. This bright green color is a must-add to my collection for summer.
$32 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Olaplex No. 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

As someone who can go over a week between washes (I have very thick and wavy hair!), a good dry shampoo is a must, and I've heard great things about this new one from Olaplex.
$30 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Topshop Relaxed Pleated Trousers

The relaxed silhouette of these wide-leg trousers is so chill for summer.
$51 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap

I am the only daughter, but the cheeky point still stands.
$40 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

A black throw-on-and-go dress is a summer staple, and this ASOS one is under $50 and oh-so-flowy.
$45 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop

Much to the chagrin of orthopedists everywhere, flip-flops are back. These gold Tory Burch shoes are such a fun upgrade from your basic rubber ones.
$178 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Néccessaire The Body Retinol

Néccessaire is the real MVP when it comes to body care. I'm already obsessed with the brand's body lotion, serum and shower gel. This new body retinol is great for hyperpigmentation and smoothing rough skin.
$55 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Tiffany & Co. 56mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

I'm not really one to splurge on sunnies, but I cannot resist this pair of angular cat eye sunglasses from Tiffany. They're like Mary-Kate and Ashley's Passport to Paris style but updated for 2023.
$386 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Open Edit Sheer Open Knit Midi Sweater Dress

I'm kind of obsessed with the idea of this open-knit midi dress as a beach cover-up.
$69 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Platform Sneaker

For me, spring fashion means mint green and casual sneakers to style with dresses. Obviously, I have my eye on this pair of platform Chuck Taylors for this year.
$75 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

homesick Star Wars The Death Star Candle

I love homesick candles and Star Wars, which is why this random collab is so fun for me. According to the candle brand, The Death Star smells like "bolts of smoked amber and forged steel rising from clashing Lightsabers, filling vast chambers of cold concrete with electric notes." Plus, "leather and black myrrh tempt you to the dark side." I mean, I'm down. It also makes for a dope gift.
$44 at Nordstrom

