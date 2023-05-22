I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 25 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in May

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

Like most people, the start of a new season means cleaning out my closet and getting rid of items I don’t wear anymore. It’s also an excuse to completely revamp my wardrobe. Thank god, because one of the best parts of my job is to scroll the digital racks of the Nordstrom new arrivals section.

From breezy maxi dresses to fancy flip-flops (scroll down and hear me out) and the wildest candle collab I’ve ever seen, shop the best 25 editor-approved May Nordstrom new arrivals for spring. Oh, and it’s also never too early for some summer fashion shopping.

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Straight Leg Dad Jeans For under $50, these are the perfect chill summer jeans. I'm so ready to pair them with the 82 white tees that are currently in my dresser. $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Larroudé Athena Platform Sandal The whimsical floral pattern of these platform sandals is just so darling, peppy and Y2K-inspired without being aggressively Y2K-inspired. Am I making sense? I honestly don't care, I just love these so much. $290 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom MARKET Botanical Bear Water Bottle When I say I teared up at how adorable this water bottle is, I mean it. Drinking enough water throughout the day is self care and this little gardening bear is the best way to keep up with it. $30 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom HOUSE OF CB Lolita Corset Cotton Blend Fit & Flare Dress In the span of one month, I went from having one Save The Date on my fridge to six. This means I'm going to need a versatile dress that can work for multiple wedding dress codes. This pink dress is timeless and the simple corset is low-key super sexy in a way that won't upstage the bride. $239 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Madewell Straight Leg Cargo Pants Made of Madewell's elevated Softdrape Tencel modal blend (aka super soft fabric), these very-right-now cargo pants are going to go great with every kind of casual tank this season. $98 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress I love pasta and I love linen dresses, so this aptly-named Tagliatelle Linen Dress is basically my summer dream. $248 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Marimekko Auringonkukka Stoneware Mug Sometimes (all the time), we just need something joyful and happy to kickstart our day—like this sunny mug! $30 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener Fact: Every time Dyson drops a new hair tool, I will buy it. This new advanced baby dries and straightens hair simultaneously, without your locks every touching the tool. $500 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom MANGO Open Stitch Boat Neck Sweater I am a firm believer in wearing sweaters year-round. This light-knit one from MANGO is for those brisk early summer mornings and chilly late summer nights. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Reformation Eva Linen Wrap Skort Skorts are back and as a former skorts girly, I couldn't be more thrilled. Also, Reformation always kills it with linen. $148 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers I own four pairs of SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers and maintain that they are the ultimate lounge essential. This bright green color is a must-add to my collection for summer. $32 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Olaplex No. 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo As someone who can go over a week between washes (I have very thick and wavy hair!), a good dry shampoo is a must, and I've heard great things about this new one from Olaplex. $30 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop Much to the chagrin of orthopedists everywhere, flip-flops are back. These gold Tory Burch shoes are such a fun upgrade from your basic rubber ones. $178 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Néccessaire The Body Retinol Néccessaire is the real MVP when it comes to body care. I'm already obsessed with the brand's body lotion, serum and shower gel. This new body retinol is great for hyperpigmentation and smoothing rough skin. $55 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tiffany & Co. 56mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses I'm not really one to splurge on sunnies, but I cannot resist this pair of angular cat eye sunglasses from Tiffany. They're like Mary-Kate and Ashley's Passport to Paris style but updated for 2023. $386 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Platform Sneaker For me, spring fashion means mint green and casual sneakers to style with dresses. Obviously, I have my eye on this pair of platform Chuck Taylors for this year. $75 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom homesick Star Wars The Death Star Candle I love homesick candles and Star Wars, which is why this random collab is so fun for me. According to the candle brand, The Death Star smells like "bolts of smoked amber and forged steel rising from clashing Lightsabers, filling vast chambers of cold concrete with electric notes." Plus, "leather and black myrrh tempt you to the dark side." I mean, I'm down. It also makes for a dope gift. $44 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.

More from In The Know:

REEF's new astrology-themed sandal collection matches each zodiac sign's forecast for 2023

Amazon secretly has so many cute bikinis under $30

6 things you need if you want to dress like an 'It' girl in 2023

TikTok found a $17 belt bag that's similar to Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag: 'You can't tell me this doesn't look the exact same'

The post I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 25 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in May appeared first on In The Know.