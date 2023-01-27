We May Never Recover From Mugler's FW23 Show

The fashion world can't get over Mugler's Fall/Winter 2023 collection that made its debut at Paris Couture Week, marking Casey Cadwallader's much-anticipated return to the runway that was announced earlier this month.

The brand, which halted runway presentations amid the pandemic (it's been three years since its last physical show), gave its all for its comeback on the last day of Couture Week. In true Mugler and Cadwaller fashion, the stage saw models Ziwe, Paloma Elsesser, Irina Shayk, Adut Akech, Anok Yai, Arca, Aweng Chuol, Mariacarla Boscono, Dominique Jackson, Debra Shaw and more stomping down the catwalk.

Taking place at La Villette, the show was also the first physical presentation to happen following the death of Thierry Mugler in January 2022, while his legacy continued to be celebrated in the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition. Cadwallader embodied the late designer's experimentation spirit, dressing models in bold bodysuits.

Looks included leather corsets paired with ultra-high thigh boots, which featured zipper detailing throughout. Lace trimmings were added to cut-out dresses and trousers, while deconstructed denim pieces were highlighted with ruched details. The collection additionally spotlighted Mugler's latest it-bag and Cadwallader's first purse for the house -- a structural design dubbed the Spiral Curve 01.

Scroll through the gallery above for a full look at the FW23 Mugler collection. With the brand having adopted a see-now-buy-now model, the range is now available online.

