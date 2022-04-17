It may be the middle of April, but one more winter blast is in store for Centre County

Winter is making one more run at Centre County.

Forecasts call for a mix of rain and snow during the next two days before a weekend warmup.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Sunday night.

In State College, less than half an inch of snow could fall before 11 a.m. Monday, before it turns to rain, the National Weather Service predicts. Temperatures will reach a high of 44 degrees and winds could gust as high as 25 mph. There’s a 100% chance of precipitation, the NWS said.

Precipitation will continue Monday night (a 90% chance) and will turn to snow after 11 p.m., the NWS said. Another 1-2 inches of snow is possible, with a low temperature of 34.

Farther north, Snow Shoe could see snow Monday before 11 a.m, rain from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow and sleet after 2 p.m. The NWS calls for 1-3 inches of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will reach high of 41 and a low of 32.

Tuesday’s State College forecast calls for a high temperature of 44 with a possible rain/snow mix turning to all rain after 10 a.m. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation. Less than half an inch of new snow could fall, and winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

There’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m. and then a small chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a low around 32 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of precipitation Tuesday night.

In Snow Shoe on Tuesday, rain is likely, possibly mixed with snow, before 2 p.m. There’s a chance of snow before 8 p.m. and of snow showers afterward through early Wednesday. Temperatures will range from 30 to 40 degrees, the NWS said.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week in State College:

▪ Wednesday: Sunny, high near 54

▪ Thursday: Mostly cloud, high near 62

▪ Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 70

▪ Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 73