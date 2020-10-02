'May God's healing powers touch them': Twitter reacts after President Donald Trump announces he and Melania are positive for COVID-19

From world leaders to TV commentators, wishes for prayers and a speedy recovery poured in early Friday across Twitter after news broke that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House officials, meanwhile, sounded to reassure the public that the government remained in steady hands.

Trump himself did not add much detail in his tweet announcing that he and his wife had tested positive, though Melania later tweeted that they "are feeling good."

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that now is a moment for the nation to come together.

"The strength of the entire country" is with the Trumps, she said. "America stands united. Our country stands strong. Your President will continue to put the People first!"

Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife "send our love and prayers to our dear friends," the President and First Lady, and "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery."

With the news arriving in Asia in the daytime, Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, was among the first to react. He wrote simply that he wishes "my friend" Trump and his wife "a quick recovery and good health." Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan did, too.

A frequent Trump critic, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, called for prayers and noted the seriousness of the virus.

"God bless the president and the first lady," she wrote on Twitter. "If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere.

"This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also called for prayer: "May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up," he wrote.

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro, housing secretary in the Obama administration, offered one of the few messages from politicians that took a dig at Trump.

He wished Trump well, but added, "I hope this is a wake-up call that this virus is not a hoax or something cured by injecting bleach."

By contrast, TV pitchman Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and an ardent Trump supporter, urged the First Family to try his proclaimed cure for the infection.

Without mentioning it by name, he wrote that "it does work" and is "100% effective."

