May the Force Be Female - 2nd Annual Women in Insurance Walk

Women in insurance unite at PLRB’s 2023 National Claims Conference to network and raise awareness around equity in the workplace for women

Company Sponsors of Women's Walk

10 industry-leading companies sponsoring the upcoming 2nd annual Women in Insurance Walk.

Women's Walk Sponsors

Female leaders who will be walking with Hamilton and Licht to champion diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives for women in the workplace at the Women's Walk at PLRB.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, a group of 10 industry-leading companies sponsoring the event announced the upcoming 2nd annual Women in Insurance Walk. The event will be held on March 21st during the 2023 PLRB National Claims Conference and Expo in Orlando, FL.



Founded by industry leaders Jessica Hamilton, Eberl’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Michelle Licht, ALE Solution’s Vice President of Sales, the event was started as a networking event to connect women in insurance and has since evolved into a bigger mission - to increase visibility on equity in the workplace for women and all-around diversity and inclusion within the insurance industry.

The Evolution of the Women’s Walk

In 2022, Hamilton and Licht were inspired to begin a new tradition where women could come together to connect while attending the PLRB Claims Conference. The purpose was to participate in a health-conscious activity while building meaningful relationships within the industry. Last year's group met at the iconic San Antonio River Walk for a memorable walking history tour and totaled 16 amazing women.

This year’s walk taking place two weeks after International Women’s Day is no coincidence, as this year’s theme was #EmbraceEquity. “Workplace equity for women simply can’t wait,” Hamilton said. “We started the walk to bring our female allies together as a collective force to knock down barriers that still exist today. PLRB is the perfect place to continue this tradition to build awareness – and just as important – connect with this truly amazing group of women in insurance. We’re proud that this year’s walk includes diverse voices and women from all backgrounds, race, religion, and sexuality. Our goals for the Women’s Walk now and, in the future, is to continue building awareness around gender equality, but also to connect women with strong mentors, make more friends, and most importantly – to have a lot of fun while doing it.”

The event has garnered a host of like-minded sponsors from across the insurance industry spectrum. Sponsors whose female leaders will be walking with Hamilton and Licht to champion diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives for women in the workplace.

May the Force Be Female

Speaking of force - this year’s walk will be a one-mile trek starting at the Orlando World Center’s Fairway Terrace with event participants rallying under the slightly modified, yet epic battle cry made famous by the Star Wars franchise - “May the Force Be Female.” With over 150 women RSVP’d to attend the walk, the force is ever-present.

Samantha Krostue, Head of Marketing at Eberl and co-organizer of the walk had this to say, “It’s been inspiring to see what started as a small networking event grow into a purpose-driven tradition drawing support from people across our industry.” Event founders and organizers expect the walk to continue to be an annual event and are already looking ahead to next year.

The Women’s Walk sponsors hale from across the insurance industry spectrum and include 10 different companies:

Eberl Claims Service: Eberl provides flexible loss adjusting solutions across the insurance industry – from FNOL to TPA management and more.

ALE Solutions: ALE is a leading provider of technology-based temporary housing solutions for displaced policyholders and catastrophe teams.

Envista Forensics: Envista provides forensic consulting and equipment restoration services to the insurance, legal and risk management industries.

Elevate Claims Solutions: Elevate provides property adjusting, appraisal and umpire services.

CoreLogic: CoreLogic provides technology and data solutions for businesses across the property insurance and restoration industries – from hazard and structure risk to claims and restoration.

Rytech Restoration: Rytech is a national restoration firm providing professional water and fire restoration & mold remediation to the insurance industry.

Hosta a.i.: Hosta a.i. creates a better-than-human like understanding of interior spaces using patented AI technology to drive automation of claims.

Bees360: Bees360 is an insurtech firm providing drone-enabled inspection services powered by AI to the insurance industry.

EIS Group: EIS is an Insurtech platform providing digital claims, policy, and billing solutions to the insurance industry.

CORE: Providing complete contractor solutions to North America's Most Exclusive Membership among Independent Contractors in the Property Restoration industry and providing High-Net-Worth & Commercial opportunities.





