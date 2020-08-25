I May Destroy You Finale: Open and Closure — Plus, Did Arabella Manage to 'Hook, Line and Sink' Her Rapist?

Surreal and stylish, harrowing and stunningly sweet, Monday’s finale of I May Destroy You was probably one of the best episodes of television since The Leftovers’ “International Assassin.” Read on, and we’ll go over everything that happened — or might have happened — after Arabella locked eyes with her rapist in the HBO dramedy’s penultimate episode.

‘STOP TREMBLING, YOU LOOK LIKE A CRACKHEAD’ | Picking up where “Would You Like to Know the Sex?” left off, Arabella spotted her attacker, David, across the bar looking like he hadn’t a care in the world. In the blink of an eye, she pulled Terry into the loo and revealed her plan to drug him and give him a taste of his own medicine. “F–k, it’s a lot,” said Terry. “It’s been a lot, though, hasn’t it?” Bella replied. That, it had been. So they disguised themselves and returned to the club, using Terry as a decoy with David’s friend, Michael, so that Arabella could introduce herself to her attacker — sorry, “Patrick,” is it? — while Theodora swiped from the predator’s pocket the leftovers of the sedative with which he’d dosed his would-be victim’s drink. Playing drugged (since, obviously, she didn’t drink the cocktail), Arabella allowed David to lead her to the bathroom and remove her panties before revealing that not only was she conscious, but she knew that a criminal always returned to the scene of the crime. In other words, busted, bastard. Under the stall, Theo managed to stab David with a syringe full of his own date-rape drug, after which the women allowed him to leave. But, um, what if Theo had given him too much of the drug? “He could die for all I care,” said Terry. Except for the fact that he had Bella’s undies — evidence. So the trio followed David. And followed him. And followed him. Finally, the drug took its toll, and he collapsed in the street. At that point, Arabella retrieved her skivvies. But she wasn’t ready to leave him just yet.

“I wanna see his penis,” Bella declared. “He saw my thing, I wanna see his.” Suddenly, she was touching both of their, er, things. “Oh,” Theo blurted out, “that’s kinda hot.” (Um, no.) Just then, David awakened, so Theo choked him with Arabella’s panties while his victim punched and kicked the s–t out of him. To the point that it appeared that he’d expired. No prob: Arabella knew where to hide him. She bused him back to her place and hid him under her bed with all of the other bad things. Afterwards, she added a last bloody Post-It to her story board on the wall. Not that it was really her last, because from there, we flashed back to Arabella talking to Ben, a loud bird chirping away in the background, before she returned to Ego Death to replay the same scenario, albeit very differently. This time, it was Terry, not Arabella, who had the plan to “deal with” David. Terry so regretted telling Simon that it was OK to leave her best friend alone and wasted, she was eager to redeem herself.

‘I’M DERANGED, TERRY; I THOUGHT YOU KNEW THAT’ | Terry’s plan, it turned out, involved Bella snorting a lot of coke to ward off the effects of the date-rape drug that they knew David would slip her. She then played doped (by the hardest), allowing him to lead her to the bathroom and get in position to… well, you know. “Hey, David,” she said at that point. He was confused. She’d known he was going to spike her drink, yet she’d gone along with it? There are homeless people out there, he railed. And she was going to make a big deal about a guy drugging her? In his estimation, she was nothing more than a “f–king silly little princess,” a “f–king self-entitled whore.” Yep, that was all he was, he said, lost in memories of his own abuse. “You’re just a dumb little whore, David.” (Pretty stellar work there by Lewis Reeves.) From there, we went back to Bella’s bedroom, where David was flummoxed by her willingness to let him sit on her bed. “It’s not right,” he said. “If you’re not scared, I don’t know how I’m meant to be. It’s not right, this, is it?” No, David, none of it was. And soon, the police arrived to take him away — thanks, Terry — and once again, Arabella added a last chapter to her wall.

