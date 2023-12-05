“May December”, Anne Hathaway, Teyana Taylor and More Score 2024 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

Aidy Bryant will host the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25

Francois Duhamel / Courtesy of Netflix Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in 'May December'

Awards season is picking up steam with today’s announcement of the 2024 Independent Spirit Award nominations.

Past Lives star Greta Lee, May December’s Charles Melton and A Thousand and One's Teyana Taylor were among those recognized for their work in indie movies, as well as Anne Hathaway for her role in Eileen.

The nominees were unveiled by writer-actors Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) and Natalie Morales (Language Lessons). The Spirit Awards’ 39th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 25, in Los Angeles with Aidy Bryant as host.

Writer-director Celine Song’s Past Lives received six total nominations for the upcoming ceremony. The movie recently dominated this year’s Gotham Awards when it won best feature film.

Beef's Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both received nominations for their lead performances in the Netflix series, while The Curse's Benny Safdie, Swarm's Billie Eilish and The Last of Us's Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett each received supporting nominations in the TV category.

Read on for a full list of nominees.

Courtesy of Twenty Years Rights/A24 Films Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in 'Past Lives'

Best Feature

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

Past Lives



Best First Feature

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

Upon Entry

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)

The Artifice Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Fremont

Rotting in the Sun

The Unknown Country



Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passages

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien, Birth/Rebirth

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best First Screenplay

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Nick Liberman, Theater Camp

Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lysette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Teo Yoo, Past Lives



Best Supporting Performance

Erika Alexander, American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Noah Galvin, Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway, Eileen

Glenn Howerton, Blackberry

Marin Ireland, Eileen

Charles Melton, May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Catalina Saaverda, Rotting in the Sun

Ben Whitshaw, Passages



Best Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire, Mountains

Tia Nomore, Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont



Best Documentary

Bye Bye Tiberias

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies



Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godland

Mami Wata

Tótem

The Zone of Interest



Best Editing

Stephanie Filo, We Grow Now

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz and Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Jon Philpot, Theater Camp

Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry



Best Cinematography

Katelin Arizmendi, Monica

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers

Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Pat Scola, We Grown Now



Robert Altman Award

Showing Up



Producers Award

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton



Someone to Watch Award

Laura Moss, Birth/Rebirth

Joanna Arnow, The Feeling That The Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Monica Sorelle, Mountains



Truer Than Fiction Award

Set Hernandez, Unseen

Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich, Joonam



TELEVISION

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mama

Murder in Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Best New Scripted Series

Beef

Dreaming Whilst Black

I'm a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip



Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef



Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tennie, Shrinking

Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking



Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clark Backo, The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Kara Young, I'm a Virgo

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty



