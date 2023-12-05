“May December”, Anne Hathaway, Teyana Taylor and More Score 2024 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations
Aidy Bryant will host the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25
Awards season is picking up steam with today’s announcement of the 2024 Independent Spirit Award nominations.
Past Lives star Greta Lee, May December’s Charles Melton and A Thousand and One's Teyana Taylor were among those recognized for their work in indie movies, as well as Anne Hathaway for her role in Eileen.
The nominees were unveiled by writer-actors Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) and Natalie Morales (Language Lessons). The Spirit Awards’ 39th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 25, in Los Angeles with Aidy Bryant as host.
Writer-director Celine Song’s Past Lives received six total nominations for the upcoming ceremony. The movie recently dominated this year’s Gotham Awards when it won best feature film.
Beef's Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both received nominations for their lead performances in the Netflix series, while The Curse's Benny Safdie, Swarm's Billie Eilish and The Last of Us's Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett each received supporting nominations in the TV category.
Read on for a full list of nominees.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Related: Independent Spirit Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
Best Feature
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
May December
Passages
Past Lives
Best First Feature
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Earth Mama
Upon Entry
John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)
The Artifice Girl
Cadejo Blanco
Fremont
Rotting in the Sun
The Unknown Country
Best Director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Todd Haynes, May December
William Oldroyd, Eileen
Ira Sachs, Passages
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien, Birth/Rebirth
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best First Screenplay
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December
Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry
Noah Galvin, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Nick Liberman, Theater Camp
Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl
Best Lead Performance
Jessica Chastain, Memory
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Trace Lysette, Monica
Natalie Portman, May December
Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Performance
Erika Alexander, American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Noah Galvin, Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway, Eileen
Glenn Howerton, Blackberry
Marin Ireland, Eileen
Charles Melton, May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Catalina Saaverda, Rotting in the Sun
Ben Whitshaw, Passages
Best Breakthrough Performance
Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms
Atibon Nazaire, Mountains
Tia Nomore, Earth Mama
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont
Best Documentary
Bye Bye Tiberias
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Kokomo City
The Mother of All Lies
Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Godland
Mami Wata
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Stephanie Filo, We Grow Now
Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz and Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun
Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Jon Philpot, Theater Camp
Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry
Best Cinematography
Katelin Arizmendi, Monica
Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers
Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Pat Scola, We Grown Now
Robert Altman Award
Showing Up
Producers Award
Rachael Fung
Graham Swon
Monique Walton
Someone to Watch Award
Laura Moss, Birth/Rebirth
Joanna Arnow, The Feeling That The Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Monica Sorelle, Mountains
Truer Than Fiction Award
Set Hernandez, Unseen
Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, Lakota Nation vs. United States
Sierra Urich, Joonam
TELEVISION
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mama
Murder in Big Horn
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Wrestlers
Best New Scripted Series
Beef
Dreaming Whilst Black
I'm a Virgo
Jury Duty
Slip
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo
Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Ali Wong, Beef
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Adina Porter, The Changeling
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Benny Safdie, The Curse
Luke Tennie, Shrinking
Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
Clark Backo, The Changeling
Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Kara Young, I'm a Virgo
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Jury Duty
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.