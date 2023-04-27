May Bank Holiday weekend weather: Met Office predicts UK will be warm with showers

Warmer weather is on the horizon for the May bank holiday weekend (Hollie Adams / Getty Images))

Despite rain and temperatures of less than 15°C this week, Friday (April 28) should see the weather brighten and warm up, just in time for the long weekend.

Friday will see highs of 18°C in London, with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon. This carries through the weekend and it will stay warm but cloudy, with showers.

Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend 📈 especially across the south as mild air is drawn up from the Atlantic 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/XUXQlPwyhH — Met Office (@metoffice) April 26, 2023

On Monday, temperatures will rise still further, to 19°C, with more sustained sunny spells expected across London.

“The cold conditions from earlier in the week will linger longest in the far north of Scotland but the rest of the UK will see the transition to warmer, but more unsettled conditions,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington.

That means you’ll likely be able to enjoy some time outside during the weekend and on the bank holiday. However, as always in the UK, you should make sure you pack both suncream and an umbrella for any day trips, with unpredictable weather patterns expected.

“The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers,” explained deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond. “These showers will tend to be heaviest and most frequent in the west on Saturday.

“On Sunday, most locations can expect to see at least some showers, whereas on the bank holiday Monday, the focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”

Looking ahead further into next week, the Met Office warns that plumes of humid air travelling from the south could result in thunderstorms as the week goes on.

The organisation also said that it was too early to make any predictions for the following bank holiday weekend, held to celebrate the Coronation.

As the old saying goes, “Ne’er cast a clout till May be out”. In other words, best to wrap up warm till June...