May 1, 2020: Begin your day with the top headlines from around the world

(Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Start your day with the top news from around the world.



Trump says evidence that coronavirus originated in China lab



US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened China with fresh tariffs as he stepped up his attacks on Beijing over the coronavirus crisis, saying he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the contagion. Read More



Russian PM tests positive for coronavirus

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said he tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate to protect other cabinet members. "I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive," Mishustin said in a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Read More



Next 30 days could make or break India’s COVID-19 fight



As the May 3 deadline for the lockdown nears, medical experts feel the next month can be "make or break" for the fight against Covid-19 and an aggressive containment strategy for hotspots along with insulation of green zones is essential while giving some relaxations. Read More



UN has no idea about Kim Jon Un’s health

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had "no information" about the health of Kim Jong Un, amid unconfirmed reports that the North Korean leader is unwell. Guterres was responding to a question on whether any UN official had spoken to any North Korean official about the health and whereabouts of Kim. Read More



New coronavirus drug sparks massive interest

News that an experimental drug seems to be the first effective treatment for the new coronavirus has unleashed a flurry of interest – and a clamour to know how soon it might be available. Read More

Dhoni may never play for India again, former teammates say

With each passing day it is becoming increasingly clearer that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will never be seen in the Indian cricket team colours again. More than a month after Sportskeeda reported that Dhoni had apparently played his last game for the Indian cricket team, some of his teammates have come forward and backed up that claim. Read More



Ramayan becomes world’s most watched show



According to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, the acclaimed series has achieved another massive milestone. Ramayan now has the world record of being the most viewed entertainment program globally. It amassed a massive 7.7 crore (170 million) viewers on 16 April in the 9 pm IST slot. Read More

—————

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

Don’t Miss! Get Yahoo Originals here