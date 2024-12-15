Maxx Crosby injury latest: Why Las Vegas Raiders star is out for the season

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 15 of the season at 2-11, tied for the worst record in the NFL, ahead of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Atlanta Falcons.

They will be without their best player, defensive end Maxx Crosby, in that game. The three-time Pro Bowler announced on his Instagram page that he will not be playing the rest of the year.

Here's what to know about the star pass rusher's injury.

Maxx Crosby injury update

Crosby said in his Instagram post that he "truly wasn't fully healthy all year" after repeated ankle injuries. After meeting with a specialist, Crosby decided to end his season and focus on rehabilitating his injury.

Crosby missed only matchup all season: Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. That was the Raiders' most recent win this season.

When was Maxx Crosby injured?

Crosby said on Instagram he first suffered a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

"Instead of sitting out for over a month with my first high ankle sprain ... I only missed 1 game and came back and fought all year because that's who I am," Crosby said.

He then detailed he injured the ankle further against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week on a chop block from the side.

After this latest injury, Crosby decided that surgery and recovery is his best course of action for the rest of the year.

"I truly believe everything happens for a reason," he wrote on Instagram. "I will get this surgery [and] be on a war path for greatness everyday and be back the best version of myself."

Before this season, Crosby had played in every NFL game possible for the Raiders since being selected in the fourth round, No. 106 overall by Las Vegas in the 2019 NFL draft.

Maxx Crosby stats

In 12 games this season, Crosby has 7.5 sacks, five passes defensed and 45 tackles, including a league-high 17 tackles for loss.

Maxx Crosby contract

Crosby signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with the Raiders ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

He is the second-highest-paid player on the Raiders behind defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, per OverTheCap. Here are the numbers for the rest of his current deal:

2024

Base salary : $24.5 million

Total cap number: $30.48 million

2025

The Raiders can cut Crosby before June 1 and free up $7.8 million in cap space.

Base salary : $22.24 million

Total cap number: $28.22 million

2026

The Raiders can cut Crosby before June 1 and free up $12.6 million in cap space.

Base salary : $18.84 million

Total cap number: $24.82 million

All figures via OverTheCap.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders' Maxx Crosby to miss rest of season following ankle surgery