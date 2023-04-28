Maxx Crosby, fans welcome Tyree Wilson after he is selected by Raiders in NFL Draft

Anthony Galaviz
·3 min read
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas Tech Red Raider standout Tyree Wilson is now a Las Vegas Raider.

The Raiders selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and the pick was met by a thumbs up by Raider Nation.

Wilson walked on stage in Kansas City and picked up NFL commissioner Roger Goddell.

“It was a lot of excitement,” Wilson said. “but I also made a commitment last week that I was going to lift him up and I was like, it’s your time, I’ve got to lift you up, and I did it. But it was that excitement and commitment.”

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks gave his description Wilson.

“Tyree Wilson is an old school Raiders’ pick,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “The prototypical length and superior athleticism would make him a Raider for life under the late Al Davis.”

The only concern with Wilson is a foot injury he sustained in November, but he said he’ll be ready when training camp starts.

Wilson finished last season with seven sacks, but had a combined 14 sacks in two seasons.

Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby welcomed Wilson to the Raiders.

The Raiders have 11 more picks in the draft that runs through Saturday.

This story will be updated