Maxx Crosby, fans welcome Tyree Wilson after he is selected by Raiders in NFL Draft

Former Texas Tech Red Raider standout Tyree Wilson is now a Las Vegas Raider.

The Raiders selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and the pick was met by a thumbs up by Raider Nation.

Tyree Wilson, Max Crosby and Chandler Jones gonna be THE triple threat in 2023!! pic.twitter.com/SCZZuwJ9Qt — Capt.GalaxyMando16 (@thisraidrmando2) April 28, 2023

Really wanna see if the Raiders will trade up… I’m not mad about Tyree Wilson tho. Part of me wishes we could’ve went with Jalen or Gonzalez but I’ll take it — Ky- CR: Golden Kamuy CW: ??? (@ZestyIa) April 28, 2023

I like the #Raiders taking Tyree Wilson, now we have someone other than Maxx that will be able to get some pass rush — Dee Dot Major Music (@deedotmme) April 28, 2023

I thought they would take the bait, again, and draft Jalen Carter.



Tyree Wilson is a nice switch-up. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) April 28, 2023

Tyree Wilson is from #BeastTx so is Patrick Mahomes it’s bout to get real interesting for years to come in the NFL — Viva Las Vegas Raiders (@RaidersViva) April 28, 2023

Who got a longer wingspan between Maxx Crosby & Tyree Wilson? — (@sm00vie_22) April 28, 2023

Stop being babies. Tyree Wilson has the tools and ability to be an absolute monster. Half these guys aren't going to work out. All you can ask for is being able to follow the logic of the pick. Many had Wilson #1 passrusher. Hes a top rated player in this draft, stop crying — Mr.Juanderfull (@MrJuanderfull42) April 28, 2023

Wilson walked on stage in Kansas City and picked up NFL commissioner Roger Goddell.

“It was a lot of excitement,” Wilson said. “but I also made a commitment last week that I was going to lift him up and I was like, it’s your time, I’ve got to lift you up, and I did it. But it was that excitement and commitment.”

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks gave his description Wilson.

“Tyree Wilson is an old school Raiders’ pick,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “The prototypical length and superior athleticism would make him a Raider for life under the late Al Davis.”

Tyree Wilson is an old school Raiders' pick. The prototypical length and superior athleticism would make him a Raider for life under the late Al Davis. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 28, 2023

The only concern with Wilson is a foot injury he sustained in November, but he said he’ll be ready when training camp starts.

The #Raiders select #TexasTech edge Tyree Wilson at No. 7, the top defensive player on the board. They are comfortable with his healing foot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

Wilson finished last season with seven sacks, but had a combined 14 sacks in two seasons.

Awesome pick!! Love his suit! He’s been a Raider already… ! pic.twitter.com/Nr64e2lY0v — justwinwendy (@justwinwendy88) April 28, 2023

Raiders got a player that fell to them rather than a ultra reach for a need.



Raiders got a real Front office — Tier (@TierRaiders22) April 28, 2023

Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby welcomed Wilson to the Raiders.

WELCOME TO THE NATION@tyreewilson77



Work Starts Now. — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) April 28, 2023

The Raiders have 11 more picks in the draft that runs through Saturday.

