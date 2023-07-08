The Maxwell Quartet bring bursts of passion to Spitalfields, plus the best of July’s classical concerts

Maxwell Quartet (Colin Scobie, George Smith, Elliott Perks and Duncan Strachan) - Rich Watson

Maxwell Quartet/Alasdair Beatson, Spitalfields Festival ★★★★☆

Coming from a composer as prolific as James MacMillan, it’s striking that his new piano quintet We Are Collective is his first real chamber music in almost 15 years. Choral and orchestral works have remained much more of a focus, so perhaps his style is just a little too portentous to sit naturally in such an intimate medium. This first English performance of the quintet at the Spitalfields Festival – one of the co-commissioners along with Haddo Arts, where it premiered last autumn – got an otherwise excellent concert off to a querulous start.

Arresting string fanfares are soon joined by the piano at full tilt, to clangy effect in the acoustics of Shoreditch church – no fault of either Scotland’s Maxwell Quartet or pianist Alasdair Beatson, who otherwise had the measure of the space. Reflecting how the work began as sketches for a song, the title is a typical MacMillan tease: as the programme note put it, ‘Though it may be inspired by politics, it is not a political piece.’ MacMillan is too much of a pro, of course, not to write quieter textures (especially pizzicato and staccato passages) that work expressively, and there is energetic momentum, but the overall effect is a little shouty.

Compared with MacMillan’s somewhat laboured jazz references and quotations from Scottish folk music, pieces from the Maxwell Quartet’s own ‘musical foraging project’ Gather made a more subtle impact. Their pan-Scottish sources include bagpipe-evoking drones, played with a lightness hardly associated with the traditional instruments, and a wonderful elaboration of the almost 500-year-old Mackintosh’s Lament; two reels from the Shetlands brought the exhilarating sequence to a close.

More rewarding still was the opportunity to revisit Eleanor Alberga’s String Quartet No. 2 (1994). The Jamaican-born British composer is brilliantly compact in her handling of medium, and not a note is wasted in this demanding work that traces its techniques to Bartók yet sounds entirely individual. The first violin part especially requires musical tightrope-walking, but everyone cohered in an intense and incisive performance. It’s good news that the Maxwells are commissioning a new work from her.

It was also good to hear one of chamber music’s underplayed masterpieces, the Piano Quintet in F minor of César Franck. A passionate work probably inspired by his infatuation with the Irish-French composer Augusta Holmes, it builds spaciously around the bravura piano writing that Beatson handled with aplomb. Like Franck’s Symphony in D minor, its centrepiece is a slow movement of endless, regenerating melody, and the performers capped that with a magnificent finale of virtuosic sweep. JA

The Spitalfields Festival continues until July 12; www.spitalfieldsmusic.org.uk

