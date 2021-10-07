MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shareholders have earned a 44% CAGR over the last three years

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 196% compared to three years ago. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

MaxLinear wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years MaxLinear saw its revenue grow at 17% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 44% per year over three years. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

MaxLinear is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MaxLinear will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MaxLinear shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 103% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 19% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for MaxLinear that you should be aware of.

