'Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story' shows how the famous filmmaker overcame abuse, industry pushback

Tyler Perry is ready to show fans who he is in a new documentary.

On Tuesday, Prime Video released the trailer for "Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story" which dives into the 54-year-old's upbringing and journey becoming one of this generation's most successful filmmakers.

The synopsis for the film said the "entertainment behemoth," who opened at the top spot at the domestic box office in 2010 for four consecutive years, was once just "a man working humbly to heal his childhood trauma by transforming his pain into promise."

The Emmy-winner has previously shared of his difficult upbringing. In an Oct. 6 Instagram post, he shared a clip of a 2018 interview where he opened up about once being "devastated, broke, hungry, homeless."

The documentary's trailer shows that the film will highlight how Perry changed his name, initially born Emmitt Perry Jr., stemmed from his challenging relationship with his father and abusive childhood. The project also focuses on the death of his mother Willie Maxine Perry in 2009, whose health declined as he faced massive career success.

The "Madea" creator's innovation in the industry is another integral aspect of the film, emphasizing how the performer appealed to a community of viewers that were being neglected, the trailer shows.

Among the stars honoring the Hollywood heavyweight is Oprah Winfrey who emphasized that his success should not be belittled and Gayle King who said "there was no denying the talent and the power of Tyler Perry.”

According to an Amazon Studios news release, the documentary dives into "the inner-world of a man, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top."

Armani Ortiz, who supported Perry on multiple projects, directed the film alongside Gelila Bekele.

"The product is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from to know where you want to go," the news release reads.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyler Perry documentary details how the filmmaker rose above hardships