Maximum magic! Michael Georgiou and Jamie Jones both make 147 breaks on the same day

Michael Georgiou was the first player to make a 147 in Germany on Friday

Maximum breaks in snooker are still relatively rare, but two have arrived on the same day.

Michael Georgiou and Jamie Jones both made 147 on an amazing day at the Paul Hunter Classic in Germany.

It was the first time that either player had made a maximum in competitive play, and raises the total number in the history of the sport to 141.

These were the first maximum breaks since Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stuart Bingham both made 147 at the China Open in April.

Georgiou compiled his fabulous effort during a 4-2 first round win over Umut Dikme on Friday, but he then exited the tournament to Zhang Yong in the following round.

Jones also lost in the last 64, to Lee Walker, but will at least go home with a tangible achievement under his belt and a share of the £20,000 bonus rollover prize.

It is believed to be the third time that two players have made maximum breaks on the same day. Matthew Stevens and Ding Junhui did it at a Players Tour Championship event in 2011, while Ali Carter and Ross Muir repeated the trick during German Masters qualifying in 2016.