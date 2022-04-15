Here’s How To Maximize Any Outdoor Space — From Fire Escapes To Backyards

Our passion for spacial problem solving has deepened over our past increased time spent at home — and now, as the weather warms, our outside areas (or lack thereof) are top of mind. For those of us without access to private open-air oases, investing in the right al-fresco finds can be a strategic move in maximizing whatever outdoor space we're working with. Whether you have a window sill, fire escape, shared rooftop, cramped concrete patio, front stoop, tiny grass patch, real backyard, or full-on meadow, we hunted down goods to help make the most out of them.



Ahead, everything from makeshift windowsill daybeds to front-stoop folding chairs you can easily tote and then stowaway, compact inflatable pools, and full on fire pits, that will distinguish your own outside slice for optimal enjoyment.



If you have a window sill...

Urban Outfitters Hopper Daybed

Make a designated sunshine nook out of that mini-ledge by popping a good-lookin' cushion on its ledge— or, by stationing a complementary bench or daybed beneath it for lounging and catching rays. A handful of retailers like Urban Outfitters, World Market, Amazon, and Zara's debut Home section carry great options for boho-chic seats, comfy casual poufs, and space-elevating benches.



Urban Outfitters Hopper Daybed, $, available at Urban Outfitters

World Market Multicolor Wool & Natural Wood Upholstered Bench

World Market Multicolor Wool & Natural Wood Upholstered Bench, $, available at World Market

Christopher Knight Home Isaac Acacia Wood Bench

Christopher Knight Home Isaac Acacia Wood Bench, $, available at Amazon

Zara Home Cotton Pouf



Zara Home COTTON POUF, $, available at Zara Home

If you have a fire escape...



Auosthop Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table



...That you can safely access (emphasis on the safely). Instead of fully stepping out onto it, try fixing it up into an outside dining or cocktail table that you can access while still firmly rooted inside your space. Look for a durable tray or a portable picnic table that will hold your spread, then just pull some chairs up to your window sill and enjoy that al-fresco happy hour. And don't forget to bring it inside!



Auosthop Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table, $, available at Walmart

Wolfum Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays



Wolfum Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays, $, available at Food52

West Elm Oslo Tray



West Elm Oslo Wood Tray, $, available at West Elm

Urban Outfitters Laurie Bed Tray

Urban Outfitters Laurie Bed Tray, $, available at Urban Outfitters

If you have a stoop...

Breakwater Bay Balter Square 2 Long Bistro Set

Maximizing your stoop space has everything to do with portability and comfort — meaning it's best to invest in pieces that can be easily carried up and downstairs, folded up and tucked away when not needed, and still feeling better to sit on than a bare concrete step. We suggest folding chairs for the top or bottom of your stoop and vibrant outdoor seat cushions for nestling into the steps — plus a folding table for cocktails and card games.



Breakwater Bay Balter Square 2 - Person 21'' Long Bistro Set, $, available at Wayfair

Anthropologie Bekah Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion



Anthropologie Bekah Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion, $, available at Anthropologie

Winsome Trading Robin 4-Piece Folding Chair Set



Winsome Trading Robin 4-Piece Folding Chair Set, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

REI Co-op Camp Low Chair



REI Co-op Camp Low Chair, $, available at REI

If you have a shared rooftop...

FUNBOY Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool



Since you've got some more square footage to work with up there, we suggest going the inflatable pool route complete with portable fold-up lounge chairs — your crew will definitely be on board once the weather heats up.



FUNBOY Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool, $, available at FUNBOY

Urban Outfitters Tatami Chair

Urban Outfitters Tatami Beach Chair, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Society6 The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling Chair

Society6 The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling Chair, $, available at Society6

Bestway Cancun Inflatable AirJet Hot Tub (2-4 Person)

bestway Cancun Inflatable AirJet Hot Tub, 2-4 Person, $, available at Target

If you have a concrete patio...

Urban Outfitters Rattan Plant Stand



Whether your concrete patio is a cramped front balcony situation or ground-level outback setup that's facing a lovely brick wall, opening it up to oasis-style is as easy as adding in some greenery. Invest in tiered plant stands that will not only add visual levels to the minimal space but will also give new sunlight-reaching height to your green friends.



Urban Outfitters Rattan Plant Stand, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Wisuce 2-Tier Bamboo Plant Stands Indoor

Wisuce Bamboo Plant Stands Indoor, 2 Tier, $, available at Amazon

Open Spaces Entryway Rack

Open Spaces Entryway Rack, $, available at Open Spaces

If you have a patch of grass...

Anthropologie Saratoga Hammock



If you're only dealing with a patch, you're going to want to get elevated. Instead of over encumbering the already limited green carpeting, invest in a hanging chair or freestanding hammock setup that will open up your abilities to sit back, relax, and enjoy it. (We also snuck in a cushy lounger in case you enjoy more of a down-to-earth kind of hang out.)



Anthropologie Saratoga Hammock, $, available at Anthropologie

Dakota Fields Chair Hammock



Dakota Fields Chair Hammock, $, available at Wayfair

Article Galpin Whisper Grey Lounger



Article& Galpin, $, available at Article&

If you actually have backyard...



Sunnydaze Outdoor Cosmic Stars & Moon Fire Pit

Lucky you — get a fire pit! These backyard gadgets have become more and more mainstream, meaning they're easy to find at affordable price points, safe to operate, and streamlined for fitting in with whatever backyard size or setup you've got — plus, they are sure to deliver some much-needed kumbaya ambiance.



Sunnydaze Decor Cosmic Stars and Moon 30" Wood Burning Fire Pit, $, available at Target

Terrain Low-Profile Round Fire Pit



Terrain Low Profile Round Fire Pit, $, available at Terrain

Parson 12.5'' H x 15'' W Steel Wood Pellet Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

Ebern Designs 12.5'' H x 15'' W Steel Wood Pellet Burning Outdoor Fir, $, available at Wayfair

