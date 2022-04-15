Here’s How To Maximize Any Outdoor Space — From Fire Escapes To Backyards

Elizabeth Buxton
·5 min read

Our passion for spacial problem solving has deepened over our past increased time spent at home — and now, as the weather warms, our outside areas (or lack thereof) are top of mind. For those of us without access to private open-air oases, investing in the right al-fresco finds can be a strategic move in maximizing whatever outdoor space we're working with. Whether you have a window sill, fire escape, shared rooftop, cramped concrete patio, front stoop, tiny grass patch, real backyard, or full-on meadow, we hunted down goods to help make the most out of them.

Ahead, everything from makeshift windowsill daybeds to front-stoop folding chairs you can easily tote and then stowaway, compact inflatable pools, and full on fire pits, that will distinguish your own outside slice for optimal enjoyment.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>If you have a window sill...</h2><br><h3>Urban Outfitters Hopper Daybed</h3><br>Make a designated sunshine nook out of that mini-ledge by popping a good-lookin' cushion on its ledge— or, by stationing a complementary bench or daybed beneath it for lounging and catching rays. A handful of retailers like Urban Outfitters, World Market, Amazon, and Zara's debut <a href="https://www.zarahome.com/us/bedroom/furniture/see-all/cotton-pouf-c1020423835p305151397.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home section" class="link ">Home section</a> carry great options for boho-chic seats, comfy casual poufs, and space-elevating benches. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/hopper-daybed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Hopper Daybed, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhopper-daybed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

<h2>World Market Multicolor Wool & Natural Wood Upholstered Bench</h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.worldmarket.com/product/multicolor+wool+and+natural+wood+upholstered+bench.do?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World Market" class="link ">World Market</a></strong></em><h2><br><br></h2><br><br><strong>World Market</strong> Multicolor Wool & Natural Wood Upholstered Bench, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fproduct%2Fmulticolor%2Bwool%2Band%2Bnatural%2Bwood%2Bupholstered%2Bbench.do" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World Market" class="link ">World Market</a>

<h2>Christopher Knight Home Isaac Acacia Wood Bench</h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3O86avc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Christopher Knight Home</strong> Isaac Acacia Wood Bench, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2TH6rhu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Zara Home Cotton Pouf</h2><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.zarahome.com/us/bedroom/furniture/see-all/cotton-pouf-c1020423835p305151397.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara Home" class="link ">Zara Home</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Zara Home</strong> COTTON POUF, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zarahome.com%2Fus%2Fbedroom%2Ffurniture%2Fsee-all%2Fcotton-pouf-c1020423835p305151397.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara Home" class="link ">Zara Home</a>

<h2>If you have a fire escape...<br></h2><br><h3>Auosthop Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table<br></h3><br>...That you can safely access (emphasis on the safely). Instead of fully stepping out onto it, try fixing it up into an outside dining or cocktail table that you can access while still firmly rooted inside your space. Look for a durable tray or a portable picnic table that will hold your spread, then just pull some chairs up to your window sill and enjoy that al-fresco happy hour. And don't forget to bring it inside!<br><br><em>Shop</em><strong><em> <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Wooden-Outdoor-Folding-Picnic-Table-Portable-2-in-1-Picnic-Table-Creative-Collapsible-Table-for-Outdoors-Garden-Travel/569526368" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Auosthop</strong> Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FWooden-Outdoor-Folding-Picnic-Table-Portable-2-in-1-Picnic-Table-Creative-Collapsible-Table-for-Outdoors-Garden-Travel%2F569526368" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a>

<h2>Wolfum Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays<br></h2><br><em>Shop</em><strong><em> <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/7402-handcrafted-wooden-mix-match-trays" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link ">Food52</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Wolfum</strong> Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F7402-handcrafted-wooden-mix-match-trays" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link ">Food52</a>

<h2>West Elm Oslo Tray</h2><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/oslo-wood-trays-d7991/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:West Elm" class="link ">West Elm</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>West Elm</strong> Oslo Wood Tray, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Foslo-wood-trays-d7991%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:West Elm" class="link ">West Elm</a>

<h2>Urban Outfitters Laurie Bed Tray</h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/laurie-bed-tray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Laurie Bed Tray, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Flaurie-bed-tray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

<h2>If you have a stoop...</h2><br><h3>Breakwater Bay Balter Square 2 Long Bistro Set</h3><br>Maximizing your stoop space has everything to do with portability and comfort — meaning it's best to invest in pieces that can be easily carried up and downstairs, folded up and tucked away when not needed, and still feeling better to sit on than a bare concrete step. We suggest folding chairs for the top or bottom of your stoop and vibrant outdoor seat cushions for nestling into the steps — plus a folding table for cocktails and card games. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/breakwater-bay-balter-3-piece-bistro-set-w006830121.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Breakwater Bay</strong> Balter Square 2 - Person 21'' Long Bistro Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fbreakwater-bay-balter-3-piece-bistro-set-w006830121.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Anthropologie Bekah Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion</h2><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/bekah-geometric-indooroutdoor-seat-cushion" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Bekah Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbekah-geometric-indooroutdoor-seat-cushion" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a>

<h2>Winsome Trading Robin 4-Piece Folding Chair Set</h2><br><br><em>Shop</em><strong><em> <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/robin-4-piece-folding-chair-set/5160805" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Winsome Trading</strong> Robin 4-Piece Folding Chair Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Frobin-4-piece-folding-chair-set%2F5160805" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bed Bath and Beyond" class="link ">Bed Bath and Beyond</a>

<h2>REI Co-op Camp Low Chair</h2><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.rei.com/product/185780/rei-co-op-camp-low-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:REI" class="link ">REI</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>REI</strong> Co-op Camp Low Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F185780%2Frei-co-op-camp-low-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:REI" class="link ">REI</a>

<h2>If you have a shared rooftop...</h2><br><h3>FUNBOY Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool <br></h3><br>Since you've got some more square footage to work with up there, we suggest going the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-inflatable-hot-tubs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:inflatable pool" class="link ">inflatable pool </a>route complete with portable fold-up <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-beach-chair-reviews" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lounge chairs" class="link ">lounge chairs</a> — your crew will definitely be on board once the weather heats up.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.funboy.com/collections/kiddie-pools/products/clear-pink-heart-splash-pool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FUNBOY" class="link ">FUNBOY</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>FUNBOY</strong> Clear Pink Heart Inflatable Pool, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.funboy.com%2Fcollections%2Fkiddie-pools%2Fproducts%2Fclear-pink-heart-splash-pool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FUNBOY" class="link ">FUNBOY</a>

<h2>Urban Outfitters Tatami Chair</h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://society6.com/product/the-abstract-shape-of-spring_sling-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Society6" class="link ">Society6</a></strong> </em><br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Tatami Beach Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ftatami-beach-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

<h2>Society6 The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling Chair </h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://society6.com/product/the-abstract-shape-of-spring_sling-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Society6" class="link ">Society6</a></strong> </em><br><br><strong>Society6</strong> The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-abstract-shape-of-spring_sling-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Society6" class="link ">Society6</a>

<h2>Bestway Cancun Inflatable AirJet Hot Tub (2-4 Person)</h2><br><em>Shop <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&isjs=1&jv=15.2.4-stackpath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.refinery29.com%2Fen-us%2Fsmall-space-patio-furniture%23slide-16&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2Fmgzv1a&xs=1&xtz=240&xuuid=8d6d6f22f841fed6b12ab57c6bebc3a2&xjsf=other_click__contextmenu%20%5B0%5D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link "><strong>Target</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>bestway</strong> Cancun Inflatable AirJet Hot Tub, 2-4 Person, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2Fmgzv1a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link ">Target</a>

<h2>If you have a concrete patio...</h2><br><h3>Urban Outfitters Rattan Plant Stand<br></h3><br>Whether your concrete patio is a cramped front balcony situation or ground-level outback setup that's facing a lovely brick wall, opening it up to oasis-style is as easy as adding in some greenery. Invest in tiered plant stands that will not only add visual levels to the minimal space but will also give new sunlight-reaching height to your green friends. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/rattan-plant-stand?utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=LS&utm_campaign=Skimlinks%20%28Variable%20Pricing%29&utm_term=1072571&utm_content=1&ranMID=43176&ranEAID=tv2R4u9rImY&ranSiteID=tv2R4u9rImY-luUMAEmETA.iM_f.7tPrFg&color=001&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Rattan Plant Stand, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Frattan-plant-stand" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

<h2>Wisuce 2-Tier Bamboo Plant Stands Indoor</h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3rvqkFI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Wisuce</strong> Bamboo Plant Stands Indoor, 2 Tier, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3mjbezx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Open Spaces Entryway Rack</h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.getopenspaces.com/shop/entryway-shoe-rack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Open Spaces" class="link ">Open Spaces</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Open Spaces</strong> Entryway Rack, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getopenspaces.com%2Fshop%2Fentryway-shoe-rack%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Open Spaces" class="link ">Open Spaces</a>

<h2>If you have a patch of grass...</h2><br><h2>Anthropologie Saratoga Hammock<br></h2><br>If you're only dealing with a patch, you're going to want to get elevated. Instead of over encumbering the already limited green carpeting, invest in <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-hammocks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a hanging chair or freestanding hammock" class="link ">a hanging chair or freestanding hammock</a> setup that will open up your abilities to sit back, relax, and enjoy it. (We also snuck in a cushy lounger in case you enjoy more of a down-to-earth kind of hang out.)<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/saratoga-hammock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Saratoga Hammock, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsaratoga-hammock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a>

<h2>Dakota Fields Chair Hammock<br></h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/freeport-park-alva-chair-hammock-w000989817.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Dakota Fields</strong> Chair Hammock, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Ffreeport-park-alva-chair-hammock-w000989817.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Article Galpin Whisper Grey Lounger<br></h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.article.com/pla/13591/galpin-whisper-gray-lounger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Article" class="link ">Article</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Article&</strong> Galpin, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.article.com%2Fpla%2F13591%2Fgalpin-whisper-gray-lounger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Article&" class="link ">Article&</a>

<h2>If you actually have backyard...<br></h2><br><h3>Sunnydaze Outdoor Cosmic Stars & Moon Fire Pit</h3><br>Lucky you — get a fire pit! These backyard gadgets have become more and more mainstream, meaning they're easy to find at affordable price points, safe to operate, and streamlined for fitting in with whatever backyard size or setup you've got — plus, they are sure to deliver some much-needed kumbaya ambiance. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&isjs=1&jv=15.2.4-stackpath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.refinery29.com%2Fen-us%2Fsmall-space-patio-furniture%23slide-23&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2Fkj0zrM&xs=1&xtz=240&xuuid=8ccc87cf4011e7c62c2adc3783604fa8&xjsf=other_click__contextmenu%20%5B0%5D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link ">Target</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Sunnydaze Decor</strong> Cosmic Stars and Moon 30" Wood Burning Fire Pit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2Fkj0zrM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link ">Target</a>

<h2>Terrain Low-Profile Round Fire Pit</h2><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.shopterrain.com/products/low-profile-round-fire-pit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Terrain" class="link ">Terrain</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Terrain</strong> Low Profile Round Fire Pit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopterrain.com%2Fproducts%2Flow-profile-round-fire-pit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Terrain" class="link ">Terrain</a>

<h2>Parson 12.5'' H x 15'' W Steel Wood Pellet Burning Outdoor Fire Pit</h2><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/ebern-designs-parson-ridge-portable-smokeless-with-carrying-bag-steel-wood-burning-fire-pit-w006428285.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Ebern Designs</strong> 12.5'' H x 15'' W Steel Wood Pellet Burning Outdoor Fir, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Febern-designs-parson-ridge-portable-smokeless-with-carrying-bag-steel-wood-burning-fire-pit-w006428285.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

