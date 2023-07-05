Maxime Simoëns RTW Spring 2024

Maxime Simoëns was in a romantic mood, offering up a collection full of vivid floral prints and easy silhouettes, most of them genderless. Fluid pajama sets were designed for day, with elasticated waist pants and outsized shirt options. His vivid and breezy skirts or wrap dresses — with either generous kimono sleeves or tiny spaghetti straps — were generously draped to focus on the waist and fastened with a kilt pin. Vivid printed bomber jackets, casual shirts in white tweed or striped poplin and denim with contrasting seams completed the collection, which was deliberately simple in terms of the number of styles, but diverse in terms of the color options and prints deployed.

All-over motifs made from a collage of different paintings were painstakingly placed to match up over seams and collars, forming a sort of moody artwork on the body in a boxy, oversized silhouette.

Arty giant flower prints provided graphic touches on fluid black or white shirts in otherwise monochrome looks but offered a more psychedelic vignette when worked as an all-over pattern. Continuing to cultivate the rarity factor, each piece was numbered on an outer label that injected a sporty touch to the collection.

