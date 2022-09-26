MAXIMA GRUPĖ becomes a participant of the Vilniaus prekybos paramos fondas “DABAR” fund

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB

20 September MAXIMA GRUPĖ has become a participant in the support fund Vilniaus prekybos paramos fondas “DABAR”. The fund is supporting initiatives that help ensure inclusive, equitable and high-quality education.



Vilniaus prekybos paramos fondas “DABAR” is the main partner of the "I Choose to Teach" program and has contributed more than EUR 1 million to the program since 2016. The fund also supports other education projects each year. This year, the fund awarded scholarships to the winners of the Vilnius University Career Days hackathon, the “Citizen in 31 Hours“, and “Young and Civic“ projects. This year, the fund also supported a school in Vilnius that hosted a Ukrainian class.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria) retail stores and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

