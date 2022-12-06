Maxim Vengerov Gala at Cadogan Hall concert review - played with rapt love as if for the first time

Maxim Vengerov at Cadogan Hall (handout)

Google the name âMaxim Vengerovâ and the results are littered with variations on the phrase âgreatest living string playerâ. All meaningless hyperbole, of course, but itâs an indication of the Russian-born Israeli violinistâs standing. Heâs been making a stir since he was a teenager; now approaching 50, heâs had his ups and downs, notably a decade or so ago, when injury led him to disappear from the concert stage and recording studio for several years.

Since his return, he has taken up conducting as well as playing the violin; sometimes he does both simultaneously, but not in this Maxim Vengerov Gala. Instead he stuck to playing his fiddle, a Stradivarius from 1727, which, under his fingers, still yields the sumptuous array of sounds that made his reputation. The concert was part of a UK tour with the Romanian National Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Sergey Smbatyan, not in the Premier League of European orchestras, but clearly a serious outfit.

Unusually, Vengerov played in both halves of the concert. The main attraction, after the interval, was Prokofievâs First Violin Concerto (1917), a work that Vengerov recorded in 1994 but which he played here with all the rapt intensity of first love. His lovely violin tone, ushered in by the merest whisper from the orchestraâs strings, immediately showed his aristocratic poise. His instrument sings throughout its range, from its celestial highs down to a deep, dark resonance that has the mournful quality of a viola.

Throughout the opening movement, his playing had a musing quality, as if he was improvising. Then in the second movement he showed that he could cut up rough when necessary, the fingers of his left hand restlessly caressing the instrumentâs neck. No wonder he briefly needed to retune before the last movement, in which he caught both the sardonic humour and the ecstatic sense of loss and longing.

Vengerov has no doubt played the piece countless times, but his reading felt made in the moment. Before the interval, he took the solo part in Seascapes by Ukrainian composer Alexey Shor, born in 1970 but whose music sounds as if it reaches us from an earlier era. Vengerov did it the favour of not exaggerating its lush and melodious tendencies, while Smbatyan made sure that the orchestra offered sympathetic support.

Iâm not convinced that two admittedly substantial violin concertos quite constitute a Vengerov âgalaâ, but nobody in the enthusiastic audience was complaining. Smbatyan opened the evening with a rousing performance of Sibeliusâs Karelia Suite, and somewhat perversely ended it with an overture, Tchaikovskyâs Romeo and Juliet (Fantasy Overture): genuine romanticism rather than Shorâs borrowed romanticism. Smbatyan caught the musicâs tension but even Tchaikovsky felt a little anti-climactic after Vengerov.