Maxim Dadashev dead: Russian boxer passes away after injuries suffered in defeat vs Subriel Matias Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died at the age of 28 after injuries suffered in the ring following a brutal defeat to Subriel Matias last Friday. The Oxnard resident collapsed after the fight in Maryland, retiring after 11 rounds. He suffered a subdural haematoma, a bleed on the vein beneath the skull.And despite attempts at emergency surgery, multiple reports now claim Dadashev has passed away.The Russian has one son with his wife, who has now travelled from St Petersburg to be with him in Washington.The 28-year-old entered the contest against Matias having won all of his previous 13 contests. Dadashev was a talented amateur, having won silver and bronze medals in the Russian championships before turning professional. Trainer Buddy McGirt called an end to the 140-pound world title eliminator bout after 11 rounds. Tributes have flooded in for Dadashev as the boxing world mourns his passing. Promoter Eddie Hearn wrote: "So terribly sad to hear the news of the passing of Maxim Dadashev. Rest in peace". Boxer Gamal Yafai wrote: "RIP maxim dadashev remember him at the amatuer tournaments what a talent and a big loss to boxing". While fighter Amanda Serrano added: "With a saddened heart I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of Maxim Dadashev who passed away after receiving head trauma in his last fight. People, boxing is a tough sport, we put our lives on the line every single time we step in the ring. RIP my boxing brother".

