Maxi Jazz, lead singer of electronic band Faithless, dies at 65

Maxi Jazz, a DJ and the lead singer of the hit electronic-dance band Faithless, died Dec. 23, the Associated Press reports. He was 65.

His band members announced the frontman's death Saturday on social media, remembering him as "a man who changed our lives in so many ways." In their note, they said Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died peacefully in his sleep, but they did not provide further details about his cause of death.

Inspired by such diverse genres as folk, blues, hip-hip, house, jazz, and ambient music, Faithless is best known for their songs "Insomnia" and "We Come 1.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 19: Maxi Jazz of Faithless performs on stage during the Good Vibrations music festival at on February 19, 2011 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage)

Marc Grimwade/WireImage Maxi Jazz, lead singer of the electronic group Faithless, has died.

"He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible," the band wrote of Jazz on Instagram. "It was an honor and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, DJ, Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass, and genius. Rest in peace, dearest Max."

They added, "And thank you, Faithless family, for all the love you showed us over the years. Please look after each other, y'hear ?? as Max would always say."

Born in London, Jazz rose to fame as the founder and DJ of the popular pirate radio station the Soul Food Café System in the 1980s. In 1995, he formed Faithless alongside members Rollo Armstrong, Sister Bliss, and Jamie Cotto. The band released their first album, Reverence, in 1996 and went on to release five more records — 1998's Sunday 8PM, 2001's Outrospective, 2004's No Roots, 2006's To All New Arrivals, and 2010's The Dance — before Jazz departed Faithless in 2016.

While Reverence was not originally a hit album, it eventually earned the act a large following and helped make them an international success.

The group reunited, without Jazz, and released their seventh studio album, All Blessed, in 2020. Alongside Faithless, Jazz fronted the band Maxi Jazz and the E-Type Boys.

