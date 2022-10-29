Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid

  • Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, left, battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers' P.J. Tucker during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, left, battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers' P.J. Tucker during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • nto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    nto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, looks to shoot as Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, looks to shoot as Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Raptors' Gary Trent Jr., left, tries to pass as he tumbles under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers' De'Anthony Melton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/10

    APTOPIX 76ers Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Gary Trent Jr., left, tries to pass as he tumbles under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers' De'Anthony Melton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa, left, drives against Philadelphia 76ers' Danuel House Jr. during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa, left, drives against Philadelphia 76ers' Danuel House Jr. during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, front, is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, front, is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, looks to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/10

    76ers Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, looks to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pascal Siakam (43), de los Raptors de Toronto, festeja con Scottie Barnes, durante el encuentro ante los 76ers de Filadelfia, el miércoles 26 de octubre de 2022 (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/10

    76ERS-RAPTORS

    Pascal Siakam (43), de los Raptors de Toronto, festeja con Scottie Barnes, durante el encuentro ante los 76ers de Filadelfia, el miércoles 26 de octubre de 2022 (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, left, battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers' P.J. Tucker during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
nto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, looks to shoot as Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors' Gary Trent Jr., left, tries to pass as he tumbles under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers' De'Anthony Melton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa, left, drives against Philadelphia 76ers' Danuel House Jr. during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, front, is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, looks to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pascal Siakam (43), de los Raptors de Toronto, festeja con Scottie Barnes, durante el encuentro ante los 76ers de Filadelfia, el miércoles 26 de octubre de 2022 (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
IAN HARRISON
·2 min read

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games.

They didn't miss him and didn't even need much from James Harden because of Maxey, who made his first 10 shots, seven of them from long range, and didn’t miss until a 3-pointer rimmed out with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. He shot 15 for 20 overall, going a career-best 9 for 12 from outside.

De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris each scored 13 points and Harden had 11 as the 76ers led from wire-to-wire and won for the second time in six games, splitting a pair north of the border against their Atlantic Division rivals.

Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, O.G. Anunoby scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes had 13 for the Raptors, who lost for the first time in three home games. Toronto’s 90 points were a season low.

Raptors All Star guard Fred VanVleet shot 0 for 11, going 0 for 8 from 3-point range. VanVleet scored one point.

Maxey had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists. He shot 5 for 6 at the free throw line.

He was 5 for 5 in the first, starting the quarter with four straight 3-pointers and ending it with a buzzer-beating shot to give the 76ers a 28-26 lead. Philadelphia made 7 of 14 from long range in the first.

Maxey made five more shots in the second, two of them from distance, and Harden scored eight points to give the visitors a 65-48 lead at the half. The Sixers shot 15 for 24 in the second.

Anunoby cut it to 70-64 with a steal and dunk with 4:09 left in the third but Maxey replied with four points as Philadelphia took an 81-70 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

76ers: Melton started with Embiid out. … After shooting 25 for 44 in the first half, Philadelphia shot 6 for 20 in the third quarter. … Maxey’s previous career high was 39, set against Denver on Jan. 9, 2021.

Raptors: Toronto made 10 turnovers in the first half, leading to 18 points for the 76ers. The Raptors didn’t make a first-half turnover in Wednesday’s 119-109 win over Philadelphia, and had nine in the game. They had 17 Friday. … Toronto didn’t score a bench point in the first half. … F Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) was not available.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Chicago on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Red Bull loses legal battle against gin maker with Bull in its name

    Bullards, a small gin maker, has won a legal battle against Red Bull after it claimed the "bull" in the name was too similar to its brand. It received from energy drink giant challenging its application to register Bullards as a trademark. The letter said that there was a "likelihood of confusion on behalf of the public" as both brand names "include the term bull".

  • Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol quandary is like solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded

    Rishi Sunak will find himself at war with the Tory Right if he caves to Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • 'Golden parachutes' for 3 fired Twitter executives worth $122 million -Equilar

    (Reuters) -Three top executives of Twitter Inc fired by new owner Elon Musk stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $122 million, research firm Equilar said on Friday. Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. In an email to Reuters, Equilar, known for its research on executive compensation, valued Agrawal's so-called "golden parachute" at $57.4 million, while Segal's was $44.5 million and Gadde's was $20 million.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.